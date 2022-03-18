Carrie Underwood Creates a New Kind of Revenge Song with “Ghost Story”

Carrie Underwood has been blowing fans away with her music for 15 years, and her new single “Ghost Story” is no exception. The eerily gorgeous track is fittingly named, as it is about “haunting” a past lover in their memories. Underwood’s voice shines on “Ghost Story,” taking the raw heartbreak in the lyrics to a new level.

Underwood teased the song on social media earlier this week, getting fans excited for the new release. On Monday, she posted a cryptic clip of the creepy noises from the beginning of the song, announcing that something was coming on March 18.

She followed up the next day with another clip of the music, revealing that the song would be called “Ghost Story.” Finally, on March 17, she posted the pre-chorus of the song along with a pre-save link.

The song was written by Underwood’s longtime collaborators Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey, and David Garcia. Kear was a co-writer on the iconic “Before He Cheats,” Lindsey worked on “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and Garia contributed lyrics to “Cry Pretty.”

“They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well,” Underwood said about the three writers of “Ghost Story.” “From the first time I heard it I knew I had to record it.”

Underwood also noted that the storytelling elements of the song make it especially powerful to her. “I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story,’” she says. “It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

Known for her breakup anthems full of gut-punching lyrics and passionate delivery, Underwood gives all this and more in “Ghost Story.” The song takes a slightly different angle than some of her most famous songs like “Two Black Cadillacs” and “Before He Cheats.” She describes it as “a different kind of revenge song.”

Instead of making her ex-lover pay by carving her name into his leather seats or plotting his demise, Underwood’s revenge is simple. He is forced to live with the memory of her, no matter how hard he tries to forget. He must cope with the regret of letting her go, knowing she will never come back to him.

I’m gonna be your ghost story

That keeping you up all night memory

I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me

I’m gonna be your ghost story

This new song comes in the midst of an exciting time in Underwood’s career. After celebrating her 39th birthday last week, she will begin the next run of her Las Vegas residency REFLECTION, on March 23. One dollar from every ticket sold is donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Ghost Story” is available for streaming on all platforms. Listen HERE, and check out the lyric video below.

Photo courtesy of Randee St. Nicholas