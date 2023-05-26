Can You Tell Which of These 10 Lyrics is A.I. or Human-Generated?

You can’t swing a cat these days without striking someone talking about A.I. If you’ve read the news, had conversations with neighbors, or turned on the internet as of late, it’s likely you’ve heard about things like ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, there is a great debate about the benefits and possible downsides to A.I., otherwise known as computer-generated information. In the near future, there could be great medical and health benefits. In the short term, however, there could be worries over copyright and authenticity.

In the meantime, we have to explore the new technology if we’re to understand it. So, here, we wanted to conduct a little experiment. We wanted to see if readers could tell the difference between human-written lyrics and A.I.-generated lyrics.

So, to that end, let’s dive in below (answers will be in a “key” at the very bottom).

Lyric 1

[Verse 1]

The sun sets on my hometown, and I have to say goodbye

I’m leaving everything I know, and I know it’s gonna be hard to try

But I can’t let the sadness keep me from looking up ahead

‘Cause my future’s bright, and this is a path that I must tread

[Chorus]

So I’ll find a way, no matter what they say

I won’t stay here in this place that I once called home

I’m gonna take a leap of faith and who knows what I’ll find

When I’m leaving this place for the very last time

Lyric 2

[Verse 1]

My woman loves another man, can’t believe I’m in this mess

Pain in my heart, it just won’t subside, can’t break away from this distress

Guess I’m just a fool in love, why did I ever start

Been aching for her touch, but she don’t care, my broken heart’s torn apart

[Chorus]

My woman loves another man, can’t make her love me again

She don’t care what I have to say, just wanna find another way

I can’t stand to see her go, but she don’t want me no more

My woman loves another man and it’s killing me down to the core

Lyric 3

[Verse 1]

His eyes are cold and restless

His wounds have almost healed

And she’d give half of Texas

Just to change the way he feels

She knows his love’s in Tulsa

And she knows he’s gonna go

Well it ain’t no woman flesh and blood

It’s that damned old rodeo

[Chorus]

Well it’s bulls and blood

It’s dust and mud

It’s the roar of a Sunday crowd

It’s the white in his knuckles

The gold in the buckle

He’ll win the next go ’round

It’s boots and chaps

It’s cowboy hats

It’s spurs and latigo

It’s the ropes and the reins

And the joy and the pain

And they call the thing rodeo

Lyric 4

[Chorus]

We won the lottery with you baby

Ain’t nobody ever felt this way

We got the world in the palm of our hands

And there’s nothing that can keep us away

[Verse]

Just call me lucky, ’cause I found you and our love will never die

Our future looks so bright, it’s like I hit the jackpot in the sky

Lyric 5

[Verse]

Mama! There’s a spider in my room

I said, Mama! There’s a spider in my room

He said “Hey girl, why you still in bed?”

“I’m gonna bite you real good, until you’re dead.”

I said, “I live here man! Who are you Mr. Spider?”

He said, “Hush up girl! And hold my hand.”

[Chorus]

So I yelled

Mama! There’s a spider in my room

I said, Mama! There’s a spider in my room

Lyric 6

[Verse]



This is the first day of my life

Swear I was born right in the doorway

I went out in the rain, suddenly everything changed

They’re spreading blankets on the beach

Yours is the first face that I saw

I think I was blind before I met you

Now I don’t know where I am, I don’t know where I’ve been

But I know where I want to go

[Chorus]



And so I thought I’d let you know

Yeah, these things take forever, I especially am slow

But I realize that I need you

And I wondered if I could come home

Lyric 7

[Verse]

My woman loves another man, though he’s not the one for her

I can’t ignore the pain within, for I’m the one who’s hurt

Though I can’t stand the sight of him, still I must be strong

But it’s so hard to understand, why my woman went so wrong

[Chorus]

My woman loves another man, and it breaks my heart in two

But I can’t be the one she needs, no matter how I try to

My woman loves another man, and it’s tearing me apart

I wish I could just make her see, we were meant to be from the start

Lyric 8

[Verse]

Take the corner, join the crash

Headlights, headlines

Another junkie lives too fast

Yeah, lives way too fast, fast, fast

Ooh, on I burn

Fuel is pumping engines

Burning hard, loose, and clean

And I burn, churning my direction

Quench my thirst with gasoline

So give me fuel, give me fire, give me that which I desire

Lyric 9

[Verse]

Rage is in my body, coursing through my veins

It’s a fire that I can’t contain

My head is full of anger and my heart is full of fear

My soul is filled with despair

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna fight, but I’m ready to go

I’ve been pushed too far, it’s time to let it show

Rage is in my body, and it’s calling me out

No one can stop me now, I’m ready to shout

Lyric 10

[Verse]

She had grown tired

Of those one-night rodeos

Smokey bars, honky tonks

And life out on the road

She thought she finally found

A place her heart could hide

But when she thinks of him

You see the neon in her eyes

[Chorus]

The Green of envy,

when he tells her he won’t stay

The blue of her sorrows

as she watched him ride away

the orange and red of anger

when she caught him in his lies

When she thinks of him,

you see the neon in her eyes

Answer Key

Human-generated:

Lyric 3 (Garth Brooks),

Lyric 5 (The Black Tones)

Lyric 6 (Bright Eyes)

Lyric 8 (Metallica)

Lyric 10 (“The Neon In Her Eyes” – Craig Hendricks – American Songwriter May/June Lyric Contest winner)

Artificial Intelligence:

Lyric 1

Lyric 2

Lyric 4

Lyric 7

Lyric 9



Photo by Gettyimages.com