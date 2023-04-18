Top 10 Jay-Z Guest Verse Appearances

The Brooklyn-born musician and businessman Jay-Z is considered by many to be one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Not only does he have a myriad of solo albums that have topped the charts, from The Blueprint to Kingdom Come and The Black Album, but the 53-year-old lyricist also has a number of guest features on other rappers’ records.

Here are Jay-Z’s top 10 guest appearances of all time.

1. “Diamonds From Sierra Leone,” Kanye West

The remix version of the popular 2005 song from Kanye West’s LP, Late Registration, this song included Jay, who is credited with helping to discover West. Raps West, “What’s up with you and Jay, man? Are y’all okay, man?” Then comes Jay, I got it from here, ‘Ye, damn. Jay-Z also is featured on West’s debut solo LP on the song, “Never Let Me Down.”

2. “Black Republican,” Nas

Not only is this collaboration incredible but the mere fact that it happened is impressive. The two New York rappers were famously feuding in the ’90s and 2000s. Thankfully, they buried the hatchet and proved as much on the 2006 album, Hip Hop Is Dead.

3. “Hawaiian Sophie,” Jaz

The song that started it all. Jay-Z was known by his moniker, in part, because of his friendship with the rapper Jaz. Here the two perform on the 1989 song by Jaz, “Hawaiian Sophie.”

4. “God Did,” DJ Khaled

This song from the Grammy-nominated album of the same name from DJ Khaled features a slew of big names, but none bigger than Jay-Z, who absolutely kills it on his verse. For a rapper known as Hova (as in Jehovah), it’s no wonder he shined on a 2022 song about God.

5. “Wake Up,” Missy Elliott

From the 2003 album, This Is Not a Test, from the Virginia-born Missy Elliott, this song features one of the best verses from Jay in his catalog. With a beat from Timbaland, it’s three-fer.

6. “Get By (Remix),” Talib Kweli

A remix of the hit song “Get By” from the Talib Kweli album, Quality, this song also features a number of big names, including Busta Rhymes, Mos Def and West. Check out the collab between traditionally famous and underground lyricists here below.

7. “Crazy In Love,” Beyoncé

The husband and wife duo have worked on several songs together, but no more impactful than “Crazy In Love” in 2003.

8. “Beware of the Boys,” Panjabi MC

This 2003 song was everywhere upon its release. The two also worked on the “Mundian to Bach Ke” remix.

9. “Mr. Carter,” Lil Wayne

Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter. Lil Wayne’s real name is Dwayne Michael Carter. Not only are they two sublime rappers but they boast the same last name. Therefore, it made sense to eventually work together on a track. That song was aptly named, “Mr. Carter,” on the Wayne on the 2008 album, Tha Carter III.

10. “Light Up,” Drake

Two icons meet in this 2010 album from Drake, Thank Me Later. Even Forbes magazine is jealous.

