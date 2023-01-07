Top 10 Songs From Justin Bieber

Though he has been a bit polarizing in the past, no one can deny Justin Bieber has had a major impact on pop music over the last decade.

Bieber and his signature swooshy hair created sheer pandamonium around the world in the early 2010s. Hordes of pre-teens started dubbing themselves “Beliebers,” taking fandom beyond listening to his music and into a fully-fledged lifestyle. Since then, Bieber has managed to make the transition from child star to pop stalwart by consistently reinventing himself and knowing how to forge an apt collaboration.

More than a decade after he released his first song, Bieber remains a formidable force in pop music. As a testament to that fact, we’ve compiled a list of his best offerings for you to revisit. Find our picks for the Top 10 Justin Bieber songs below.

10. “Where Are Ü Now” (feat. Skrillex and Diplo)

Of all the EDM bangers Bieber has put out over the years, “Where Are Ü Now” is certainly one of the best. This Skrillex and Diplo-assisted track dominated the airwaves in 2015 and earned Bieber a Grammy for “Best Dance Recording.” The subdued verses work in perfect contrast to the bass drop that drives the chorus—a quintessential house anthem of the era.

9. “Boyfriend”

Throwing it back a little, “Boyfriend” melted the hearts of many a Belieber in 2012. A then 18-year-old Bieber shunned his usual doe-eyed love songs for something far more sensual. Released as the first single taken from his Believe album, “Boyfriend” ushered in a new era for the singer that changed the trajectory of his career forever.

8. “Beauty And A Beat” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

For No. 8 on this list, we’ve chosen another Bieber collaboration: “Beauty And A Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj. Pop artists in the early 2010s loved themselves a rap feature. It seemed every Top 40 hit featured a motor-mouthed verse or two. Few examples of this phenomenon have aged as well as this one. If Bieber was your thing in 2012, we’d bet you can still recite Minaj’s verse by heart.

7. “Intentions” (feat. Quavo)

Bieber’s career has seen a number of changes. He evolved yet again in 2020 with the Quavo-assisted “Intentions.” Debuting a more mature sound, “Intentions” proved that Bieber wasn’t going to be chalked up to a teenage heartthrob. He let the world know he could continue to evolve and reinvent himself.

6. “Catching Feelings”

Though Bieber knows his way around a pop anthem, he also has proven to be quite the balladeer. Taken from Believe, “Catching Feelings” is a lesser-known gem from Bieber’s catalog. He croons about a slow-burning love with such a honeyed sensibility that you’ll be on your fifth re-listen before you come out of his spell.

5. “Peaches” (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Bieber’s “Peaches” is still a familiar face in pop radio nearly two years on. It’s impossible to not fall prey to this song’s catchy chorus. All it takes is hearing the line I get my peaches out in Georiga and you’ll be humming the familiar tune all day long.

4. “As Long As You Love Me” (feat. Big Sean)

Like Minaj’s verse on “Beauty And A Beat,” Big Sean’s contribution to “As Long As You Love Me” has long been a fan favorite. Us, trust, a couple things I can’t spell without U / Now we on top of the world / Cause that’s just how we do / Used to tell me sky’s the limit, now the sky’s our point of view, he rattles off overtop a dubstep-inspired beat.

3. “Baby” (feat. Ludacris)

It was the song that started it all. Love it or hate it, “Baby” is a piece of 2010s iconography. It was at the same time name-making and polarizing. People everywhere would either light up with joy or deliver a dramatic eye roll whenever this one would come on. Though, truth be told, we think anyone who has ever tried to pretend this song wasn’t a bop is seriously kidding themselves.

2. “Love Yourself”

Taking a look at another ballad, Bieber dares to be bitter on “Love Yourself.” Written with Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran, this song earned Bieber two Grammy nominations for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. It’s one of Bieber’s smartest songs and a unique break-up song to boot.

1. “Sorry”

It’s hard to pick a top Bieber song. He has had so many hits, choosing one to reign over the others is a fickle task. But, when we really think about it, “Sorry” seems to stick out. This Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels penned song combines all the best aspects of Bieber’s music: EDM-Esque beats, smooth vocals, and relatable lyricism. This wistful apology to an ex-lover earned Beiber a No. 1 hit and dethroned Adele’s “Hello” upon its release.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic