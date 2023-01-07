Bruce Springsteen Tickets Set for Charity Auction

Charitably-minded Bruce Springsteen fans who are looking for tickets to The Boss’ upcoming world tour are in luck.

Between now and April 11, the online outfit Charitybuzz is auctioning VIP tickets and E Street Lounge access to all Bruce Springsteen World Tour stops. And funds raised will benefit the Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which supports cancer research and patients.

For the European World Tour dates, the Charitybuzz auctions will offer the winner a choice of location. For the U.S. stops, each auction is for a specific event.

So get your bid in now.

Springsteen, who announced a new tour last year, has many dates slated for the world trek. Lately, there has been some controversy over ticket costs, but buying them through auction may prove to be the best of both worlds: spend some money to see Bruce and help a cause.

Springsteen also recently released his newest album, Only the Strong Survive, an R&B and soul cover LP. And, the Boss has noted, that live recordings from his upcoming tour will be available after the shows.

The U.S. leg of Springsteen’s tour will kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wrap up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen and the E Street band will then head to Europe for the next series of dates, running April 28 through July 25.

Check out U.S. and world tour dates below.

2023/02/01 Tampa, FL

2023/02/03 Atlanta, GA

2023/02/05 Orlando, FL

2023/02/07 Hollywood, FL

2023/02/10 Dallas, TX

2023/02/14 Houston, TX

2023/02/16 Austin, TX

2023/02/18 Kansas City, MO

2023/02/21 Tulsa, OK

2023/02/25 Portland, OR

2023/02/27 Seattle, WA

2023/03/02 Denver, CO

2023/03/05 Saint Paul, MN

2023/03/07 Milwaukee, WI

2023/03/09 Columbus, OH

2023/03/12 Uncasville, CT

2023/03/14 Albany, NY

2023/03/16 Philadelphia, PA

2023/03/18 University Park, PA

2023/03/20 Boston, MA

2023/03/23 Buffalo, NY

2023/03/25 Greensboro, NC

2023/03/27 Washington, DC

2023/03/29 Detroit, MI

2023/04/01 New York, NY

2023/04/03 Brooklyn, NY

2023/04/05 Cleveland, OH

2023/04/07 Baltimore, MD

2023/04/09 Elmont, NY

2023/04/11 Elmont, NY

2023/04/14 Newark, NJ

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l pic.twitter.com/wUax9aiZ8V — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 24, 2022

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH