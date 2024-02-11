3 Songs You Didn’t Know Usher Wrote For, and With, Justin Bieber

Like Justin Bieber, Usher was first signed when he was 13 years old. After performing with the quintet NuBeginnings from the age of 10, Usher was later discovered by Bobby Brown‘s then-bodyguard A.J. Alexander. After performing on Star Search, 13-year-old Usher auditioned for LaFace Records founder L.A. Reid by singing Boyz II Men’s 1991 hit “End of the Road” and was signed on the spot.



Nearly 15 years later, Usher paid it forward after Scooter Braun suggested he check out a new young singer out of Canada. In 2008, Bieber was signed to their RBMG label. Under the tutelage of Usher, Bieber released his debut EP My World, followed by his first album My World 2.0, a year later, and the two have remained close friends—more like father and son—since then.

Usher (L) and Justin Bieber attend Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s Post-GRAMMY Dinner Hosted by Jay-Z at Cecconi’s Restaurant on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)

“He’s like a child to me, so I don’t necessarily feel like it’s business, you know what I’m saying?” said Usher in 2016 when Bieber was publicly going through a rougher period. “I feel like I’m talking to someone who has had hardships.”



Throughout the years, Usher also co-wrote songs for Bieber’s album from one of his earliest hits, “One Less Loney Girl” to his No. 1, “Peaches,” in 2021. Usher has also appeared on several of Bieber’s songs, including a remix of My World 2.0 single “Somebody to Love,” the 1946 Nat King Cole classic “The Christmas Song,” and more.

Along with Bieber’s performance with Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, and the inevitable future collaborations between both artists, their bond remains tight.



Throughout their working years together, Usher only co-wrote less than a handful of songs with his former mentee. Here’s a closer look at the three songs Usher wrote for Bieber, including two they co-wrote.

1. “One Less Lonely Girl” (2009)

Written by Usher, Balewa Muhammad, Ezekiel Lewis, Hyuk Shin, Sean Hamilton

When Bieber released his EP My World in 2009, it was the first of a two-part project that was completed with his debut album, My World 2.0 in 2010. Co-produced by Usher and a collection of producers, My World also featured a line of co-writers. Bruno Mars (“Love Me”), Christina Milian (“Baby”), and more contributed along with Usher, who co-wrote two tracks, including “One Less Lonely Girl,” which broke the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16.



“I think it’s important that these girls have something,” said Bieber of the song in 2009. “So there can be one less lonely girl.”



Though “One Less Lonely Girl” never made the My World 2.0 cut, it was later released along with his debut on the reissue of My World in 2010 on the compilation My Worlds: The Collection. The compilation also features a remix of his My World 2.0 single “Somebody to Love,” featuring Usher, who also the track on the deluxe edition of his sixth album Raymond v. Raymond.

There’s gonna be one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl

There’s gonna be one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl



How many I told you’s and start overs

And shoulders have you cried on before?

How many promises be honest girl?

How many tears you let hit the floor?



How many bags you packed

Just to take ’em back tell me that

How many either or’s (but no more)

If you let me inside of your world

There’d be the one less lonely girl

2. “First Dance,” Featuring Usher (2009)

Written by Justin Bieber, Usher, Alexander Parhm Jr., Ryon Lovett, Jesse Wilson, Dwight Reynolds

The second song Usher contributed to Bieber’s debut EP, “First Dance,” was one they both co-wrote. “First Dance” is Bieber’s plea to a girl to give him the first dance and also features Usher on vocals toward the end: Girl, if you see something you like then let ’em know / Cuz you only got one chance, for your first dance / So take advantage of this slow jam.

It’s your chance take her hand to the floor

Fellas just the moment you’ve been waiting for

Girl if you see something you like then let ’em know

Ladies I know your ready

Cuz you only got one chance

For your first dance

You never forget bout your first dance



So take advantage of the slow jam

Yeah, man

When I close my eyes

3. “Peaches” Remix Featuring Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg (2021)

Written by Justin Bieber, Usher, Calvin Broadus (Snoop Dogg), Christopher Bridges (Ludacris), Aaron St. Clair Burnett Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, Ashton D. Simmonds, Bernard Alexander Harvey, Felisha Tashira King, Giveon D. Evans, Keavan Yazdani, Louis Russell Bell, Luis Manuel Jr. Martinez, Matthew Sean Leon

Originally, Bieber’s “Peaches” from his 2021 album Justice, featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100, gave Bieber his seventh No. 1 hit, and picked up four Grammy nominations. Bieber later released two remixes of the song, one with Nigerian singers Alpha P and Omah Lay, and another with Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg. The latter remix credits the three artists, who each contributed verses.



Bieber started writing “Peaches” while hanging out with Shawn Mendes at the home and studio of producer Andrew Watt. Bieber had the hook of the song and then played around on the drums. After recording the drum beat, Bieber sat on the piano to dress it up with some chords. The lyrics came as Bieber started free-styling words to the music.



“He’s such an amazing musician, and people forget about that because he’s so great at everything and he’s also such a larger-than-life figure that you forget,” said Watt on witnessing “Peaches” come together. “The whole thing was all him. It was just this thing that was written in 30 minutes … really effortlessly. The thing just flew.”



Along with “Peaches” the entire album was a success for Bieber with Justice hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with other hits “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Ghost,” and “Anyone.”

I got my peaches out in Georgia

I get my weed from California

I took my chick up to the North, yeah

I get my light right from the source, yeah



And I say, oh

The way I breathe you in

It’s the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, babe

And never let you go, oh

And I say, oh

There’s nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

Yeah, and I’ll be right here with you ’til the end

