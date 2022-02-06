Justin Bieber is the First Artist to Have 10 Songs Reach 1 Billion Streams Each on Spotify

It’s official: Justin Bieber is the first artist to accrue one billion streams on different songs on the popular (though perhaps less popular these days) streaming platform, Spotify.

Chart data broke the news to its 1.3 million Twitter followers on Wednesday (January 26), writing, “.@justinbieber becomes the first artist in Spotify history to have a milestone tracks earn over 1 billion streams each.”

.@justinbieber becomes the first artist in Spotify history to have a milestone ten tracks earn over 1 billion streams each. — chart data (@chartdata) January 26, 2022

The Ontario, Canada-born Bieber, who is still only 27 years old, was discovered years ago by Usher after Bieber began posting songs to YouTube. Ever since, the artist has seemingly been in our lives as an inescapable musical figure.

Who knows? Bieber may retire tomorrow, may (like other artists) pull his songs from Spotify, or may record another 10 that garner billions of more streams. For someone so popular, he remains a bit of a mystery.

The artist is also slated for a number of tour dates in February and March, which you can check out to purchase tickets HERE.

Bieber’s 10 one-billion streamed songs on Spotify include:

“Sorry,” which has 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

“Stay,” which, when it dropped, garnered about 35 million streams per day.

“Despacito,” a ubiquitous hit in 2017.

“Peaches,” an eerie-yet-delightful hit.

“Love Yourself,” is a terrific song about leaving a bad relationship.

“Let Me Love You,” is the opposite of the above.

“I’m The One,” features a slew of stars, including Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo.

“I Don’t Care,” features another ubiquitous singer, Ed Sheeran.

“Cold Water,” features the Danish artist MØ, who American Songwriter recently featured HERE.

See some of these tracks below:

Justin Bieber Photo: Def Jam