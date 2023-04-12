Top 8 Songs Pharrell Williams Produced for Other Rappers

On April 5, the legendary Pharrell Williams turned 50 years old. Using this time to reflect on his career and his friendships, many of his industry pals offered heartwarming messages for him, reminding fans how impactful he has been for pop, hip-hop, and dance music.

Nearly a year ago, we at American Songwriter discovered 10 of the most unlikely songs that Williams helped write for other artists. Along with rapping, singing, and songwriting, though, Williams is also one of the best producers of this millennium. Alongside Chad Hugo with their Neptunes duo, as well as solo instrumentals he’s crafted, Pharrell is one of the most talented trendsetters and tastemakers sonically that modern music has ever seen.

So, when you combine his endless Rolodex of superstar contacts, his decades of production experience, and his unique knack for innovation, you inevitably get a good deal of incredible songs from rappers that he’s helped compose. So, here are eight of the best from that list.

1. “Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

Perhaps one of the most successful songs of his career, along with “HUMBLE” and “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Alright”‘s themes and euphoria and activism stamped Kendrick Lamar as a spokesperson for this generation. Released in 2015 alongside his To Pimp a Butterfly album, the song has since achieved RIAA platinum status and won the 2016 Grammy awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

2. “Apeshit” — Jay-Z & Beyoncé

What felt like years in the making, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s joint album, Everything Is Love, in 2018 delivered some stunning moments from the powerhouse couple. Of these moments, the LP’s lead single and music video, “Apeshit,” was likely the most hard-hitting. With its visuals filmed in the Louvre in Paris and the song written by Quavo and Offset of the Migos, “Apeshit” would eventually reach platinum status and would win BET Hip Hop and MTV Video Music awards.

3. “Stir Fry” — Migos

Now 5x platinum, “Stir Fry” off Migos’ sophomore album, Culture II, turned out to be one of the most adored songs in their entire discography. Released as a single along with “MotorSport,” “Narcos,” and “Walk It Talk It,” “Stir Fry” showed a playful and infectious side of Migos, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. “Gotta Have It” — Jay-Z & Kanye West

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative album was probably the biggest occasion in all of hip-hop in 2011. Seeing mentor and protégé connect for a full-length effort, the storytelling, enthusiasm, and sonics of Watch the Throne trumped any other album that year. Placed fifth on the track list and produced by Chad Hugo and Pharrell of The Neptunes, “Gotta Have It” reached No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. “Neon Guts” — Lil Uzi Vert

The debut studio album for hip-hop’s darling at the time, Lil Uzi Vert, Luv is Rage 2 (2017) saw appearances from pop icons. Along with a feature from The Weeknd on “UnFazed,” the LP’s eighth song, “Neon Guts” saw a feature and instrumental from Pharrell Williams. Providing the song’s opening verse and assisting with vocals on the hook, Pharrell brought more flavor to the track than Uzi could have ever imagined.

6. “Objects in the Mirror” — Mac Miller

The eighth track on Mac Miller’s sophomore studio album Watching Movies with the Sound Off, “Object in the Mirror” is a somber, chilling song that codes lyrics about drugs and depression as a message about romance. Produced by Williams, this is one of just a handful of times the duo worked on music together.

7. “Mr. Morale” — Kendrick Lamar & Tanna Leone

Introducing his new label signee to the world, Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale” features a stellar vocal assist from California artist Tanna Leone. Just after its accompanying album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2022) was released, the song’s producer Pharrell Williams uploaded a video of him revisiting the track, which shows him in awe of Lamar’s lyricism.

“I’m back!” he shouts. “‘I must’ve had 3,000 lives and like 3,000 wives?’ Are y’all listening to the shit this mothafucker is saying?”

8. “Trouble on My Mind” — Pusha T & Tyler, The Creator

Coming in at No. 6 on our recent “Top 10 Pusha T songs” list, “Trouble on My Mind” made way for Pharrell to have continuously fruitful relationships with both Pusha T and Tyler, The Creator. Producing nearly half of the former’s 2022 album, It’s Almost Dry, and helping craft songs with the latter throughout his now-over-decade-long career, all three clearly stay in touch to this day.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors