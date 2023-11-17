A Look at the Best Rap Performance Nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy presents three different awards for hip-hop songs at each annual Grammy Awards ceremony: Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Performance. While it’s easy to tell what separates Best Melodic Rap Performance from the other two, many music fans often have trouble differentiating between Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Best Rap Song, per the Academy, is “A Songwriter(s) Award,” which honors the writers of a song more than it does the actual artist(s). Conversely, Best Rap Performance is more focused on the song’s lead artist(s), and their particular performance(s) of the song.

For the 2024 Grammys, veteran artists like Drake, Killer Mike, André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, and Black Thought all earned nominations in the Best Rap Performance category, along with more ripe acts like Coi Leray, Baby Keem, and 21 Savage. Below, we gave a breakdown of each song up for the award.

1. “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Since the release of his highly-anticipated Summer 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, iconic California rapper Kendrick Lamar has only put out one song. Titled “The Hillbillies,” Lamar dropped the single as a surprise in May, with it including a feature appearance from his cousin and blossoming MC Baby Keem.

On each of their recent full-length projects, Keem and Lamar found ways to incorporate each other into their track lists, whether it was “family ties” and “range brothers” on Keem’s The Melodic Blue (2021), or “Savior (Interlude)” and “Savior” on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In part, this has served to introduce their new creative brand/record label pgLang, founded and run by Lamar.

As their artistic relationship has continued to grow, “The Hillbillies” is just another example of the cousins’ electric chemistry. Over the clanky, busy production, the duo finds charming, eccentric flow patterns for their raps, all highlighted by their infectious We gon’ fuck up the world hook.

If victorious, this would give Lamar his eighteenth Grammy Award and Keem his second.

2. “Love Letter,” Black Thought

In honor of the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop, BET recruited The Roots’ prolific rapper Black Thought to rattle off a four-minute “Love Letter” to the genre. With slick lyricism and thorough detail, Black Thought eloquently conveyed the significance of rap on not only the music industry but street culture as well. All throughout the lengthy, singular verse, the 50-year-old MC tells about how hip-hop’s members were cold-blooded and had no budget, but still became raw.

We learned to utilize our credentials

And how to maximize the potential to build brands

Laying a proper ground work’s essential to go

From Public Enemy to Tribe Called Quest

To JAY-Z, Diddy, Pharrell, Drake, or Kanye West

This is Black Thought’s first-ever solo nomination at the Grammy Awards, as he has won three awards from the Academy as a member of The Roots.