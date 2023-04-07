Pharrell Williams Joins Aminé and KAYTRANADA on “4EVA”

Two days removed from his milestone 50th birthday, Virginia raised multi-hyphenate icon Pharrell Williams connected with Aminé and KAYTRANADA for their new single on Friday.

Released on April 7, “4EVA” is the lead promotional track for Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s upcoming collaborative album KAYTRAMINÉ. Still in the early stages of its rollout, the joint LP will be fully produced by KAYTRANADA, and serve as Aminé’s first full-length release in two years.

On “4EVA,” co-produced by KAYTRANADA and Williams, the funky dance instrumental and auto-tuned vocals make for a timely bop with summer right around the corner. In fact, a few hours before the song’s release, Aminé put out a tweet that shared this sentiment.

“We want u 2 dance this summer,” he wrote.

Sandwiching Williams’ “That means forever” hook, Aminé’s verses see him return with the same light-hearted flair he’s always possessed, as he raps about his intimacy with a significant other.

I catch on these nuances and assists

I told her, “Get a grip,” then she hit me with a grip (In public)

She so loud, she sound so disgustin’

We so loud it sound like a discussion

I hit it with some rhythm, call it pussy percussion

“4EVA” is the first-ever collaboration between Aminé and Pharrell Williams, and is only the second time Aminé has worked with KAYTRANADA. Additionally, this marks the second time Williams and KAYTRANADA have collided on a track, with the first being “Midsection” from the latter’s 2019 solo album BUBBA.

KAYTRAMINÉ has yet to be given a track list, cover art, or release date. Announced earlier this week, the project is just one of a few producer-artists collaborative LPs that are on the horizon. Rolling out simultaneously with albums from Metro Boomin and Future, and Metro Boomin and J.I.D., KAYTRAMINÉ is already outpacing them with the release of its impressive new single. Check out “4EVA” below.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images