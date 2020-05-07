Have you heard of the mysterious Nashville Number System and always wondered exactly what it is? Can it help increase your musical skills and help you better communicate to professional musicians?

Larry Beaird, owner of Beaird Music Group in Nashville, is ready to explain it all to you this Saturday May 9 2 pm Central with a Zoom workshop entitled “How To Use The Nashville Number System.” Registration info is here. Larry is an award-winning guitarist and producer who has worked with Rascal Flatts, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill and countless others.

Beaird Music Group features three state-of-the-art Pro Tools studios. The company offers various demo packages, from stripped down recordings to album ready tracks. American Songwriter profiled the studio several years ago, which you can read here.

Info on Larry’s Nashville Number System tips can be found here. His ‘Songwriter Minute’ video series is also a treasure trove of information where he breaks down top songs and discusses form, structure, musical accompaniment and more. Here’s a sample from a recent session where Larry analyzed Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour album: