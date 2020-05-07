Here’s a whole lot of FREE from Roland to spur you to create more music straight from your phone, tablet or computer. Their new #RolandAtHome initiative is anchored by three premium content creation apps; a 4XCAMERA for creating split screen videos, Zenbeats a music creation app for music novices and producers and Skoove, a piano-based learning app which offers qualifying Roland piano owners three free months of lessons.

Roland Zenbeats

Zenbeats is available on iOS and Android, plus desktop Mac and Windows. It’s definitely made for mobile, as you can tap on the touch screen to create your beats. Installation was simple and easy with just a few clicks. An unlimited number of tracks are available, as well as loop builder mode, multiple instrument sounds and effects. The full unlocked version also lets you export tracks and it syncs to Ableton. With ZenBeats, you’ll be creating beats and rhythms in a short amount of time.

Skoove piano learning app available free for owners of select Roland keyboards

Roland has partnered with Skoove, an online learning platform for piano, to offers lessons and interactive courses for players to learn, along with providing music to hundreds of songs. Owners of qualifying Roland pianos can also unlock three free months of piano lessons on their smartphones

Roland’s 4XCAMERA app

Roland’s 4XCAMERA is a unique app that makes it easy to create impressive music videos with up to four performances split on the screen. You start by capturing one video performance to the app, which becomes your guide. Then sing or play along and capture up to three more performances, adding new parts on each pass. Share with your friends and have them collaborate. As you perform, sound is recorded via the device’s built-in mic or through a connected audio capture device.