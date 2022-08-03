Travis Barker’s Net Worth: From Pop-Punk to Full-Fledged Kardashian

Travis Barker’s claim to fame is drumming for the pop-punk band Blink-182. But, Barker has recently risen to greater fame as bad boy beaus have come into style. He stands beside the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson in high-profile relationships.

Barker has seen increased popularity since he married Kourtney Kardashian in an iconic wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Kardashian posted a photo of the two tying the knot, complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” she captioned the photo.

With all that being said, Barker makes for an interesting subject. Here’s a look at what makes the rocker tick.

Net Worth

Celebritynetworth.com estimates Barker’s net worth to be $50 million. Barker’s net worth is accumulated from Blink-182 music; his MTV reality series—Meet the Barkers; a 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums; his fashion company Famous and his 2 record labels, LaSalle Records and DTA Records, a joint venture with Elektra records.

Music

Barker has made serious cash from being in Blink-182. The “Adam’s Song” drummer has been with the band since 1999 and helped release their first album, Enema of the State, which sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. Along with the release of their first album, Blink-182 went on to release five more albums, including Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), Blink 182 (2003), Neighborhoods (2011), California (2016), and Nine (2019).

Barker has also released three solo albums—Give the Drummer Some, Rawther, and Might Not Make It—and has collaborated with big names like Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and Young Thug.

The music doesn’t stop there. In 2004, Barker founded LaSalle Records, his own record label under Atlantic Records. Many artists have since moved on from the label, but Barker still represents himself, Prayers, and the Transplants. Barker also founded DTA Records with Elektra Records in 2019 and his own festival called Musink festival, which provides both music and tattoos.

Television Appearances, Clothing Line, Memoir

Barker starred in his own MTV reality series Meet the Barkers, which aired 16 episodes in 2005 and 2006. The show followed Barker, his then-wife Shanna Moakler, and their two children. More recently, Barker has seen significant screen time on The Kardashians due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

In 1999, Barker also created his own clothing line, called Famous Stars and Straps, inspired by the punk rock and rap scene. Along with the fashion brand, Barker also published his own memoir in 2015 called Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, which rakes in more profit for the punk rocker.

