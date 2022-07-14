Travis Barker Returns to the Stage with MGK After Health Scare

Wasting no time going from the hospital bed to center stage is Travis Barker.

The superstar drummer was recently hospitalized with a life-threatening case of pancreatitis and subsequently received treatment at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Barker appears to have fully recovered, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side throughout his health scare.

Now, not even a month since his hospitalization, the drummer is performing in front of thousands of fans. At a recent Machine Gun Kelly concert in Los Angeles, Barker joined the rapper on stage for two songs, “title track (Tickets To My Downfall)” and “bloody valentine,” both of which Barker helped produce.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me,” MGK told the concert-goers, as reported by Page Six. “And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now!” MGK continued. “Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Check out videos from the concert below.

Machine Gun Kelly brought out Travis Barker, Lil Wayne, Halsey & more as special guests for his star-studded show ⁦@thekiaforum⁩ Wednesday night 🎸💗🖤



MORE ⁦@PageSix⁩: https://t.co/C5nKSb7Qmd ⁦@machinegunkelly⁩ #MainstreamSellout pic.twitter.com/u6TZ65DseA — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) July 14, 2022

Barker collaborated with MGK on the latter’s 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and mainstream sellout, which both saw commercial success upon release.

The drummer has also been seen going to and from his Calabasas, California recording studio as of late. On July 8, another one of Barker’s peers, blackbear, dropped a new single titled “the idea,” which Barker helped to write and produce. Check out “the idea” below, featuring Travis Barker on drums.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS