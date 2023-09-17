3 Songs You Didn’t Know Willow Wrote for Other Artists

The 22-year-old progeny of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Willow is one of the burgeoning big names in the pop-punk genre today. She, along with Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and a few others comprise the stars that make up the genre’s bright constellation.

Videos by American Songwriter

As such, Willow has worked with some high-profile names, from touring and recording to writing the music that they’ll play onstage. To wit, below are three songs that Willow, who has boasted a handful of solo albums to her name, helped write both for and with other artists.

[RELATED: Willow Smashes a Television, Performs on ‘SNL’]

1. “Emo Girl,” Machine Gun Kelly

Written by Travis Barker, Willow Smith, Nick Long, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Basil, SlimXX, Tyler Cole

A co-write with the likes of Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, “Emo Girl” also featured Willow and appeared on MGK’s 2022 album, Mainstream Sell Out. While the song went through several titles, from “Emo Prom” to “Cherry Red Lipstick,” fans got a preview of the track on TikTok, amassing millions of views prior to its release. But when the song dropped, it only picked up more steam. It now boasts over 20 million views on YouTube alone. On it, Willow offers her emotional voice and she compliments MGK visually and musically. No wonder the two went on tour to support the album after the fact.

She puts eyeliner on her dark skin

She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets

And when we drive in the car and I say, “Who is this band?”

She says, “You won’t understand, it’s some next shit”

Choke-choke-choker on her neck, kiss me

Holy fuck, I’m bleeding on your Blink tee

So, so, so many regrets, you tell me you’re depressed

Baby girl, that makes two of us

2. “Psychofreak,” Camila Cabello

Written by Ricky Reed, Scott Harris, Willow Smith, Camila Cabello, Tom Peyton

“Psychofreak,” a co-write with Camila Cabello and others, comes from Cabello’s 2022 album, Familia, and it also featured Willow on the track. In the accompanying music video, the two display rage and sexuality via interchanging images in such a way that they become magnetic and disorienting. In terms of the lyrical content, the song is about self-doubt mixed with anxiety and a swelling need for more. As the title suggests, the track is about internal madness, even when the outside looks peachy keen.

I want to, want to, want to touch you

Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb

I want to, want to, want to love you

Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin’ up

I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill

Not have to leave this restaurant

Wish I could be like everyone

But I’m not like anyone

3. “Meet Me at Our Spot,” The Anxiety

Written by Willow Smith, Tyler Cole

Fans of Willow may not know it, but the star songwriter and performer released an album in 2020 with Tyler Cole as a side project called The Anxiety. The record didn’t chart at first but then thanks to TikTok, “Meet Me at Our Spot” pushed the LP to No. 103 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021 and No. 7 on the Heatseekers chart. In terms of the LP’s hit single, written by Willow and Cole, the song is about that feeling when you’re young and you just have to experience the excitement of life, of connection, of pushing boundaries.

When I wake up

I can’t even stay up

I slept through the day, fuck

I’m not getting younger

But when I’m older

I’ll be so much stronger

I’ll stay up for longer

Meet me at our spot

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella