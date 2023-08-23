3 Songs You Didn’t Know Machine Gun Kelly Wrote for Other Artists

Breaking out with the Diddy-produced 2012 debut, Lace Up, into his “Rap Devil” era, and on through the punk-pop phase of Tickets to My Downfall (2020) and the follow-up, Mainstream Sellout, in 2022, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has redefined himself several times over the past decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born April 22, 1990, MGK’s collaborations cover “Mind of a Stoner” with Wiz Khalifa, “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello in 2017, and the 2022 single “Emo Girl,” featuring Willow. His path crossed into several other projects with Travis Barker, who produced and co-wrote Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, which earned MGK a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album in 2023.

[RELATED: How Machine Gun Kelly Got His Name]

Moving from rap to rock, Machine Gun Kelly continues to deliver some provocative and revelatory lyrics throughout each chapter.

Here’s a look at three songs MGK, who is generally credited by his real name Colson Baker, wrote for other artists during his more rock days.

1. “Acting Like That,” Yungblud (2020)

Written by Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Dominic Harrison (Yungblud), Travis Barker, Chris Greatti, Nick Long, Zakk Cervini

Featuring MGK and Travis Barker, “Acting Like That” was the sixth single off Yungblud‘s second album, Weird! and marked the third collaboration between the three following MGK’s Hotel Diablo track “I Think I’m Okay” in 2019 and “Body Bag,” a Tickets to My Downfall bonus track also featuring Bert McCracken of The Used.

Who’s that knocking at four in the morning? (Four in the morning)

‘Cause it don’t rain, but tonight it’s pouring (tonight it’s pouring)

Uh, you like it more when I ignore it (you like it, yeah)

And since I left, L.A. got boring (since I’ve been gone, yeah)

Hey, I’m back on my bullshit

You’re a Libra, I’m a Taurus

Heard you hooked back up with your ex

And now you’re asleep on my doorstep

You’re way too hot to be acting like that

Acting like that, acting like that

You’re way too hot to be acting like that

Acting like that, acting like that

2. “Wanna Be,” jxdn, featuring Machine Gun Kelly (2021)

Written by Colson Baker, Travis Barker, jxdn, Aaron Jennings

TikTok sensation and Tennessee native, jxdn (real name Jade Hossler), released his debut, Tell Me About Tomorrow, on Barker’s DTA Records, along with the single and video for “Wanna Be.”

[RELATED: 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Blink-182’s Travis Barker Wrote for Other Artists]

The album was also co-produced by Travis Barker, who co-wrote a number of tracks, including “Wanna Be,” with MGK, which explores mental health.

Sedated, isolated

Lookin’ in the mirror and I hate it

Depressed, I never say it

Find me face down on the pavement

Maybe, it’s all my fault

There’s no one I can call for help

It’s really gettin’ worse than I thought

And I’m done (no prescription makes me better)

I wanna be alright

I wanna be okay

I’m sick of the nightmares

I’m sick of the bad days

A different direction (a different direction)

I’m headed the wrong way (I’m headed the wrong way)

I wanna be alright (I wanna be alright)

I wanna be okay (I wanna be okay)

3. “Thought It Was,” Iann Dior (2022)

Written by Colson Baker and Travis Barker

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Iann Dior’s second album, On to Better Things, helped the young artist break out from his 2019 debut, Industry Plant. Featuring a collection of producers, the album also features appearances by Lil Uzi Vert and MGK. For the album, two songs were also produced and co-written by Travis Barker, including “Obvious” and “Thought It Was,” which was also co-penned with MGK.

On to Better Things went to No. 2 on the Top Alternative Albums chart and peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

I lost my mind

Chasing the feeling in the Hills at night

City of Angels, but it hurts sometimes

Finally made it, but it don’t feel right

Don’t feel like I thought it would

I’ve been on the graveyard shift

I got everything I wish, mm-da-da (da-da)

Couple diamonds on my wrists

But I really miss my

I’ve been crying inside, so you can’t see my pain (can’t see my pain)

The high went away, and they all did the same (all did the same)

Broken heart that I can’t stitch

All the money in the world can’t fix this

I feel so alone in California

I got all these friends, don’t even know ’em

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records