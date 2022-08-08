Travis Scott Plays First Headlining Gig Since Astroworld

Travis Scott marked his first headlining show since last year’s tragedy at his music festival Astroworld, with a date at London’s O2 Arena.

The show took place on Saturday night (August 6), with Scott running through his usual setlist of popular hits. He also gave the English crowd a few surprises with tastes of unreleased music starting with a performance of “God’s Country.” The glitchy song originally appeared on an early tracklist for Kanye West’s 2021 album, Donda.

In addition to the West track, Scott performed “Lost Forever” and another unreleased track that features Westside Gunn and James Blake. Scott briefly debuted the track at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards back in May.

Travis Scott performing ‘Antidote’ at The O2 in London (Day 2) pic.twitter.com/3eKyOVbKNb — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) August 7, 2022

The pair of songs are likely to appear on Scott’s impending, and long-delayed, fourth studio album, Utopia. The album will be the follow-up to Astroworld released in 2018 and the collaborative Jackboys record the following year. So far Utopia is rumored to include features from 21 Savage, Swae Lee, and Bryson Tiller.

Fans and critics alike have been speculating whether or not the subject material for the album will in any way mention or honor the lives lost at Astroworld. Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months following the tragedy, slowly making his way back into the live circuit.

Recently, the rapper revealed he would perform a “Road to Utopia” residency at Las Vegas nightclub, Zouk, for a string of seven shows between September 17 and October 15.

