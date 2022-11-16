Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Wayne Top 2023 Rolling Loud L.A. Lineup

The 2023 Rolling Loud California line-up was announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) boasting headliners Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Wayne. The three-day event will take place in Inglewood, California at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 3-5.

Next year’s fest will be the first edition of Rolling Loud in Los Angeles since 2019 as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and held in San Bernardino the following year. Rolling Loud will be Scott’s first major headlining performance since the infamous Astroworld.

Scott was briefly in talks to replace Kanye West as Rolling Loud Miami in July but the founders alleged that the venue wouldn’t allow it because of the deaths at Astroworld. Later they retracted their statement and instead said that it was just too short of a turnaround for Scott to headline the fest.

Founder Tariq Cherif said at the time, “We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time. This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

Elsewhere in the line-up are Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, Dababy, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Soulja Boy, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo and many more. Find the full lineup below.

CEO and co-founder, Matt Zingler said in August, “Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park. We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

Tickets for Rolling Loud will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Find tickets, HERE.

