Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Garbage Was Thrown at Him

Kid Cudi was performing on stage at the Rolling Loud Festival when the night made a turn for the worse.

People in the audience began to throw things at him, towards him, onto the stage when he stopped and, visibly upset (and rightly so), addressed the crowd, angered.

“If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing, on this fucking stage, I’m leaving,” he said. “Don’t fuck with me!”

Then, of course, because humanity can’t have nice things, someone threw something at him, towards him, onto the stage. And, true to his word, Cudi turned around and walked off.

See a clip of what happened posted via the hip-hop website XXL Magazine. The outlet wrote on Twitter, “JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set.”

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

Cudi, who recently sent out support for drummer Travis Barker amid his hospitalization, announced a new 2022 tour about a month ago. He’s also slated to be featured in Brittany Snow’s upcoming directorial debut film.

Rolling Loud has been dealing with its own issues of late. Following Kanye West’s departure from his headlining slot at Rolling Loud, many hip-hop fans took to social media to plead the case for Travis Scott to replace the Donda rapper. However, that idea was quickly pushed aside by one of the Miami festival’s founders, Tariq Cherif, who claimed Scott’s fatal Astroworld crowd rush made him an unlikely choice for venue officials.

On July 18, Cherif responded to comments on Instagram about the festival line-up change, stating the “venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths.” Fans began to speculate about a possible ongoing blacklist of the “Sicko Mode” rapper.

Now, festival organizers have come out to say Scott wasn’t banned from appearing at Hard Rock Stadium and the knee-jerk comment made by Cherif was out of frustration.

“We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” a spokesperson for the festival told Rolling Stone. “This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

Cherif hasn’t commented on his decision to chalk Scott’s absence up to a venue restriction. Cudi took over West’s spot on the opening night of the festival instead.

And speaking of Kanye and Cudi, the two have recently had a major falling out with Cudi saying he refuses to work with him again, adding, “I am not cool with that man.”

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic