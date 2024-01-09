‘The Voice’ Coaches Dan + Shay Celebrate 10th No. 1 Single with “Save Me the Trouble”

Upcoming The Voice coaches and country stars Dan + Shay just landed their 10th No.1 song of their career. Taking to social media, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney celebrated the accomplishment with fans.

“Save Me the Trouble” is the 10th No.1 hit of the singers’ careers. In a video with Mooney, Smyers thanked both radio stations and fans for the accomplishment. He said, “It’s surreal to even say that out loud. What a dream come true. Thank you so much to all the country radio stations that played the heck out of this song. To our fans, who’ve shown love, who’ve streamed this song and spread the word.”

The duo also captioned their Facebook post by promising that this is just the start to their year. They see the accomplishment as a great way to kick off the year and focus on their new album.

They wrote, “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2024 and the BIGGER HOUSES album cycle. Huge thank you to all the stations who played the song and our fans for continuing to believe in the music. In this season of immense gratitude, seeing our name at the top of the chart means more than ever. Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on the road this year, and here’s to the next one!”

Dan + Shay Celebrate 10 Years

Dan + Shay have been touring together for over 10 years. In a comment on the video, Smyers took a look back at their accomplishments over the past decade. He wrote, “If you would have told me 10 years ago that we would have ONE #1, I would have said you were crazy, but now y’all have given us 10 #1s and we are truly so grateful. It’s not lost on us how difficult it is to have a song reach the top of the chart, so we promise to never take a single second of it for granted. Thank y’all for absolutely everything, we are the luckiest guys in the world.”

Fans also took the moment to celebrate the duo. One person wrote, “It’s so good to have you guys back! Your music, voices and harmony is magical! We are blessed you found each other.”

Another commented, “Absolutely love this song really all of your music. Hope to see you in concert someday.”

