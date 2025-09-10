Try Not To Sing These 3 Addictive Country Hooks of the 1980s—Spoiler, You’ll Fail

All the best country songs have killer hooks. A chorus is the backbone of a song and can often make or break it. In the 1980s, country music experienced a swing toward a pop-influenced sound. With that came an influx of anthemic, radio-friendly choruses. Find three of the most addictive hooks from ’80s country songs below.

“All My Ex’s Live in Texas” – George Strait

Texans, with all their state pride, love getting a shoutout. If there is one country song that does just that, it’s George Strait‘s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.” Strait makes his way through the Lone Star State in this 1980s country hit, naming off locations where he has an old flame. All my exes live in Texas / And Texas is a place I’d dearly love to be, he sings in the titular line of the hook.

Because Texas is getting a little crowded for Strait’s tastes, he opts for somewhere far away from all those messy relationships. That’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee, he sings, closing out this chorus with a tongue-in-cheek one-liner.

“Forever and Ever, Amen” – Randy Travis

Love songs come in many forms. Often, they focus on new love and instant infatuation. Randy Travis, however, focused on something a little more aged, enduring. “Forever and Ever, Amen” is one of the greatest odes to matrimony anyone has ever written. In a world so focused on youth and lust, Travis decided to release a country song for all the married couples out there, years into their relationships, who are still very much in love.

As long as old men sit and talk about the weather / As long as old women sit and talk about old men, Travis sings in the hook to this 1980s country classic, detailing just how long he plans on loving his partner. There are many ways to say forever, but few are as rooted in reality and touching as these lyrics.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” (George Jones)

A song doesn’t have to be upbeat to prompt a sing-along. We all like to commiserate with music from time to time. The hook to George Jones’ country calling card, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is the perfect song for such an occasion.

One of the saddest songs ever written, this Jones ballad has become a staple for country fans the world over. Many country songs opt for a narrative format, but the story he delivers here is perfectly paced and has a significant emotional payoff. This song is a tearjerker, but no doubt it’ll have you singing along through your sobs.

