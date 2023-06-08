Tupac Shakur’s Sister Breaks Into Tears Accepting Brother’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

There was not a dry eye in sight at Tupac Shakur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

The rapper received a posthumous star on Wednesday (June 7) in Los Angeles, California, three decades after his death. Close friends and family flocked to 6212 Hollywood Blvd to honor his impactful legacy and genre-shifting contributions to the music industry.

Sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the award on her brother’s behalf. Radio personality Big Boy hosted the event.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” Sekyiwa said through tears (via USA Today). “From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame.”

She continued, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter Today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”

Big Boy also brought Tupac’s accomplishments to the forefront–reminding listeners why he played a vital role in hip-hop.

“He defied the distinction between art and activism,” said the radio personality. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with over 75,000 records sold worldwide.”

Tupac died in 1996 following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The chart-topping artist was born in Harlem, New York, but moved to Oakland, California, at an early age.

Within just five years, he became a household name with his debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Smash hits like “Trapped,” “If My Homie Calls,” and “Brenda’s Got A Baby” changed the trajectory of his career. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Amaru Entertainment and Interscope Records released six posthumous albums following his death.

The late icon received the 2,758th star. Other guest speakers included Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, the director and executive producer of Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

“How fitting in the year of hip hop’s 50th anniversary that the art form’s most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Hughes. “Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara, and an inspiration to activists today.”

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur, the docu-series exploring Tupac’s life, is available via Hulu.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images