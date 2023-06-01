Tupac Shakur Set to Receive Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 

It’s been nearly three decades since Tupac Shakur—born Lesane Parish Crooks —died. The influential rapper’s legacy and contributions to the music industry will be honored on June 7 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The hitmaker’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, will be in attendance to accept the esteemed award on her brother’s behalf. The public ceremony will occur at 6212 Hollywood Blvd, in Los Angeles, California.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” added Martinez.

Tupac will receive the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Radio personality Big Boy will emcee the highly anticipated affair, which will also feature filmmaker Allen Hughes as a guest speaker. Hughes served as the director of the critically acclaimed docu-series, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Tupac died in 1996 after he fell victim to a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The chart-topping artist was born in Harlem, New York, but moved to Oakland, California, at an early age.

Although his career only lasted five years, Shakur left an ever-lasting impact. After studying acting, poetry, jazz, and ballet at the Baltimore School of the Arts, he became a household name in hip-hop. Shakur is considered one of the most influential artists of his generation, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The hitmaker was propelled into the spotlight in 1991 after his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. Smash hits like “Trapped,” “If My Homie Calls,” and “Brenda’s Got A Baby” placed the budding artist on the map. Following the breakthrough L.P., he dropped three more projects – Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… (1993), Me Against The World (1995), and All Eyez On Me (1996). Amaru Entertainment and Interscope Records released six posthumous albums following his death.

Not only did Tupac reach music success, but he was praised in Hollywood for his acting. Tupac was featured in Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gang Related, and more. The ceremony will be available to stream on the Hollywood Walk of Fame YouTube channel, starting at 10:30 a.m. P.T.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images