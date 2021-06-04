Tyler Farr Shines Light On Domestic Violence With New Song “Cover Girl”

No real man should ever lay his hands on you, sings Tyler Farr. His new song “Cover Girl,” co-written with Blake Bollinger, and Ben Stennis, spotlights the tragedy of domestic violence with intensely raw lyrics. Hey cover girl, shouldn’t have to cover girl / Make up hides but don’t heal it / So damn tired of concealing.

“I wrote down the title ‘Cover Girl’ about five years ago when I was in the Atlanta airport reading a magazine and saw an advertisement. Didn’t think anything of it, simply thought it was a cool idea for a song,” Farr says in a press statement. “Me and a couple of buddies [Ben and Blake] were writing in my garage on this particular day and started playing around with ideas that might fit that title.”

“Once we got going, the lyrics just came pouring out, and we ended up with something bigger than expected. Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of people or folks may know someone in this situation and not everyone knows how to talk about it,” he continues. “That’s what I hope this song does—helps someone through whatever it is they are going through. Not all scars are physical ones, and we don’t always know what’s happening in someone else’s life. Maybe this song can be some comfort and help.”

Farr has also shared the cinematic concept video, directed by Jeff Johnson, in which a young woman’s internal struggle to climb out of darkness comes into startling focus. Flying down the road, crossing county lines / You never thought you’d leave, but you did this time, Farr continues, depicting a story of eventual triumph. You never felt so free, never thought you’d know / What it feels liketo break the chains and roll, go on girl, go…

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7/365 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), DHOH 1-800-787-3224 (TTY), or chat online at TheHotline.org.