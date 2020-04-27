In this — the age of the Coronavirus — many of us are stuck at home, isolated with only TV screens and the glow of laptops and phones to keep us connected. In other words, there isn’t much to do.



However, one thing that is available to us all is the wide world of recorded music. And now is as good a time as ever to get to know some bands you may not have heard of but ones that you will assuredly enjoy, dear reader.



So, buckle up and get ready for a digital ride around the continental United States with stops in Austin, Los Angeles, Ellensburg (Washington), Memphis and Sacramento.



Hard Proof, “Soul Thing,” Austin

Essential link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxdZV94OJw



Seeing a skilled instrumental band always turns heads and the Austin, Texas-based group, Hard Proof, is no different. With wah-wah pedals, horns and nimble percussion, the 12-piece provides a deep groove and something akin to a morning mug of coffee on their track, “Soul Thing.” And while, like many, the group has had to go quiet during the CV scare, we’re sure the band will come out instruments blazing when all is said and done.



Mamalarky, “Fury,” Los Angeles

Essential link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjOdABriOOM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2rK-B8Z9rKFSqD1nMi_t5lgXVJSTjUdRO9KmBJb6Pix0NpcshlxYAldyM



Sometimes it’s the two-minute jams that can really shake the rust off and Mamalarky’s quick punk song, “Fury,” certainly does the trick. This City of Angels-based 4-piece band showcases its moody verve on the song. It’s a simple get in, get out-type of track that does the trick. It’s so charmingly succinct with its distorted guitars, catchy keys and mellow vocals that this review will follow suit.



Brett Benton, “Alligator,” Ellensburg

Essential track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfWtXi9ZQNM



It can be hard to come by a true blues musician. Someone who can rattle your bones with a single note from a slide guitar. Someone who can shake your spirit with his rubbery, wise voice. For those in search, let Brett Benton be your man. His song, “Alligator,” is a perfect representation of authentic talent. There is no bullshit when it comes to Benton. He’s all boss.



NOTS, “Low,” Memphis

Essential link: https://nots.bandcamp.com/track/low



This three-piece punk band has haste in their veins and glory in their hearts. “Low,” which appears on the band’s 2019 record, “3,” kicks off a 10-track experience that touches on loneliness, surveillance and much in between. With heavy, driving bass lines, speedy drum licks and often-psychotic guitars, NOTS offers a sense of deep caring mixed with a grunting disgruntled grief.



Hannah Mayree, “Home,” Sacramento

Essential link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR6EEPdeoGI



Some voices seem, as soon as you hear them, like gifts from god and Hannah Mayree’s voice is one of those presents. It’s easy to think of artists like Valerie June when listening to Mayree, but there’s something more sorrowful, bluesy to her voice. It’s truly American, a prairie of a sound. And when combined with a strum-plucked banjo, the mix is complete.