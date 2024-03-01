Unheard Beatles Audio Tapes Capturing Candid Fab Four Moments on 1966 Tour Being Auctioned

Three cassette tapes featuring candid audio of The Beatles members mostly recorded in 1966, likely on a tape recorder owned by Ringo Starr, are being auctioned off together. The cassettes, which feature approximately 248 minutes of audio, are up for bid as part of an auction of lots dubbed “The Beatles Collection” that will be held on March 26.

According to OmegaAuctions.co.uk, among the highlights of the tapes are audio of Starr sharing his thoughts about The Beatles’ 1966 tour experiences in Germany and Japan, and the band members discussing the set list for their Japan trek. There are also recordings from the Fab Four’s performances at the Budokan venue in Tokyo. In addition, John Lennon is captured asking Beatles manager Brian Epstein what he thought about one of the concerts.

The tapes also feature audio of Starr at a piano performing a solo version of “Don’t Pass Me By,” the first song he ever wrote for The Beatles, as well as two other tunes believed to be unreleased.

In addition, the cassettes include audio of Epstein explaining how to avoid paying taxes and import and export fees when leaving Japan.

Tapes Include Some Post-1966 Recordings of The Beatles

Some of the audio apparently was recorded after 1966, since the Omega Auctions description notes that the cassettes feature segments captured while The Beatles were in India, including the band members experimenting with Indian instruments. The Beatles’ famous trip to Rishikesh, India, to study Transcendental Meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi took place in 1968.

Clips from the Audio Tapes Posted on YouTube

A video featuring a selection of audio clips from the cassettes has been posted at the Omega Auctions’ YouTube channel. They include Starr sharing a goodnight message before heading to sleep during the Japan tour, Paul McCartney discussing the general brevity of Beatles songs, and Ringo playing a little bit of “Don’t Pass Me By.”

More About The Beatles Auction

The cassette tapes are estimated to sell for between 10,000 and 20,000 pounds (approximately between $12,700 and $25,300).

Other items being auctioned off as part of “The Beatles Collection” sale include a belt buckle owned and worn by Lennon, various autographed collectibles, rare vinyl discs, photos and more.

The All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo will be playing a series of shows with his All Starr Band in May and June.

The tour kicks off with a May 22 show at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas, and runs through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian. The group also will be playing a couple of shows in California and June 5-6 stand in Mexico City during the trek.

Starr also recently announced that the All Starr Band also will be scheduling more shows in September and October.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

