Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite at Stella McCartney Fashion Show in Paris

The Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr came together on Monday, March 4, at a Paris Fashion Week event. The rock legends attended a show debuting a new environmentally friendly line of womenswear from Paul’s daughter, acclaimed fashion designer Stella McCartney.

McCartney and Starr were spotted in the front row of the event, sitting on either side of Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop superstar Michael Jackson. McCartney and Starr also were accompanied by their respective wives, Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach.

Other celebs spotted at the show, according to People and other sources, included McCartney’s daughter Mary and his son James, the Spice Girls’ Melanie C, designer Anna Wintour, rapper M.I.A., and actresses Charlotte Rampling, Jameela Jamil, and Naomie Harris.

Mary McCartney’s Fashion Week Video

Mary McCartney posted a video montage from the event on her socials in which she asked various attendees what their favorite animal was. Paul McCartney said “a horse,” while Starr joked, “vicious tigers.”

The Beatles Duo’s Collaborations

McCartney and Starr have collaborated multiple times over the last year or two. In August of last year, Dolly Parton released a cover of the 1970 Beatles classic “Let It Be” that featured McCartney on piano and Starr on drums. The track also was featured on Parton’s star-studded album Rockstar, which came out in November of 2023.

In October 2023, Starr released an EP titled Rewind Forward that included a song written by McCartney called “Feeling the Sunlight.” McCartney also sang backing vocals and played bass on the tune.

Then, in November 2023, the much-celebrated new Beatles song, “Now and Then,” premiered. As previously reported, the tune was built around a demo that the late John Lennon recorded in the late 1970s and that McCartney, Starr, and the late George Harrison worked on during the 1990s, but didn’t complete. Then, in 2022, McCartney and Starr laid down new vocal and instrumental tracks to help finish that song, after modern audio technology was used to cleanly lift Lennon’s vocals off the original demo recording.

