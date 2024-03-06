Universal Audio Apollo Twin Review: Twin X or MkII?

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the career of most producers, there's a first audio interface, and then there's the one that changes the way we produce music.

The former is the one we're emotionally attached to, the one we'll likely keep as a memento even after we upgrade our gear, while the latter is the game changer: the audio interface we buy to create the sound we envision and take our music to another level.

The audio interfaces from the Universal Audio Apollo Twin series are a perfect example of the second category: gear you buy to evolve as an artist.

Simply put, the Universal Audio Apollo Twin series gave us "mortals" the possibility to access the legendary Unison preamps, and that's more than enough to justify why these audio interfaces are loved by artists across genres! These preamps bring to life a unique, ultra-clean sound that enhances the beauty of music and makes it sound professional.

Adding to that the universally-acclaimed UAD plugins, which can give a touch of analog warmth to your recordings, and an incredibly intuitive design, and you have a fantastic audio interface that can easily meet the demands of beginners and small recording studios alike.

Today, I'll talk about the Universal Audio Apollo Twin series, focusing on the latest Twin X but also discussing the Twin MkII, their differences, and who should get these fantastic audio interfaces to upgrade their workflow.

Let's dive in!

Brief Overview

There's no way around it: the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X is a fantastic piece of hardware. This new, upgraded model offers cutting-edge AD/DA conversion, dual Unison preamps that let you track through legendary gear models and a suite of top-of-the-line plugins that make it one of the best-performing mid-tier audio interfaces in the market.

When you invest in the Apollo Twin X, you're getting a complete production suite that includes five award-winning plugins and the Realtime Analog Classics bundle. This setup is designed to deliver the same level of performance as UA's rackmount Apollo X interfaces but with a streamlined design that's perfect for project studios.

The optical input offers eight additional channels of digital connectivity, while the L/R monitor outputs, plus two line outputs, which can be used as a headphone output or for a second set of monitors, offer precise audio monitoring for critical mixing decisions. With phantom power available on its mic preamps, musicians and singers can connect condenser microphones to capture high-quality vocal and instrument recordings.

The result is an interface that lets you achieve professional audio quality for recordings and mixes in your home studio without sacrificing performance or features.

Here’s what makes the Apollo Twin X stand out:

Cutting-edge AD/DA conversion for professional sound quality, with 127dB dynamic range.

Dual Unison preamps can capture the essence of legendary hardware.

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, delivering sub-2ms latency.

Integration with UA’s LUNA software, providing a seamless recording, editing, and mixing environment.

Why I Like It: Exceptional sound quality with upgraded AD/DA conversion

Real-time tracking with Unison technology and a suite of UAD plugins

Excellent build quality What I Think Could be Improved: Limited to Thunderbolt connectivity, which may not suit all setups.

Hefty price tag.

No Thunderbolt cable included.

Overall Rating:

Sound Quality: 5/5

Features: 4.5/5

Usability: 4.5/5

Value: 4/5

Total Average Rating: 4.5/5

Apollo Twin X vs MkII: What Are the Differences?

Universal Audio is a company with a rich history of innovation in recording technology, and the Apollo Twin series perfectly shows UA's dedication to blending vintage analog warmth with modern digital precision.

The UA Apollo Twin X and Apollo Twin MkII are two exceptional desktop audio interfaces from Universal Audio, delivering the professional sound the company is known for but in a compact form factor.

Both the Apollo Twin X and MkII are the perfect tools for any musician or producer looking to create professional-quality recordings and mixes in a home or project studio setting. But what are their differences? Let’s analyze them one by one.

Key Differences

Thunderbolt Connectivity: The main difference between the Apollo Twin X and the MkII versions lies in their Thunderbolt connectivity. The Apollo Twin X comes with Thunderbolt 3, offering faster data transfer rates and a USB-C connection, making it compatible with the latest Mac and PC systems.

On the other hand, the original Apollo Twin MkII comes with Thunderbolt 2, ideal for older systems with Thunderbolt 2 ports.

AD/DA Converters: Another upgrade in the Apollo Twin X is its AD/DA converters. While both models feature high-quality conversion, the Twin X features improved 24-bit/192kHz converters with analog circuitry, resulting in greater clarity, depth, and precision in sound reproduction.

The MkII's converters have a warmer, more "vintage" sound, whereas the Twin X has ultra-clean, modern-sounding converters. Both interfaces offer Unison-enabled mic preamps, which allow for real-time emulation of classic preamps, compressors, and EQs with the analog warmth and character of iconic hardware.

Finally, both models come with the Realtime Analog Classics plugin bundle, giving access to emulations of the 1176LN, LA-2A, Pultec EQs, and more.

Choosing Between Apollo Twin X and MkII

Your choice between the Apollo Twin X and MkII will likely hinge on the following:

Compatibility with your existing gear. If you have a newer computer with Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Apollo Twin X is obviously a great choice for its plug-and-play compatibility and future-proofing benefits. On the other hand, if your setup is based around a system with Thunderbolt 2, the MkII is a valid and definitely cost-effective option.

Warm vs Clean sound. The choice might come down to whether you prefer the slightly more "vintage" converter sound of the MkII or the pristine, modern clarity of the Twin X's upgraded converters.

Features & Benefits

As you might have noticed already, this audio interface has some incredible features that make it stand out from the crowd.

First up, the AD/DA conversion is top-notch and can capture every detail of your sound with incredible accuracy and precision. And if that's not enough, the Unison preamp technology takes things to the next level, giving you the ability to emulate the sound of classic analog gear and adding warmth, depth, and character to your recordings.

Finally, with the comprehensive UAD plugin bundle, you'll have an impressive range of high-quality tools at your disposal, and effects to enhance your recordings and take your sound to new heights.

Cutting-edge AD/DA Conversion

Rating: 4.8/5

The Apollo Twin X’s upgraded AD/DA converters deliver impressive clarity. So, if you're looking for an audio interface that offers the highest level of accuracy and fidelity, the Apollo Twin X is definitely a great candidate.

When it comes to professional audio work, the accuracy of audio conversion can make or break the quality of a final mix. That's why high-quality AD/DA conversion is so crucial: it ensures that what you hear during recording and playback is a true representation of the original sound. This is especially important for critical listening in post-production, where even the slightest distortion or coloration can have a big impact.

Unison Preamp Technology

Rating: 4.9/5

The Apollo Twin X is a true powerhouse when it comes to sonic flexibility, thanks to its Unison technology. This innovative feature allows its preamps to emulate the impedance characteristics and gain staging and circuit behaviors of classic analog preamps from Neve, API, Manley, and more.

In addition to providing the warmth and character of analog gear, Unison technology also offers the flexibility to experiment with different preamp sounds without needing the actual hardware. This means you can access a variety of preamp emulations, expanding your creative possibilities and enhancing the quality of your recordings.

With Unison technology, you'll have a palette of sonic options that can be tailored to any source material. Whether you're recording vocals, guitars, drums, or anything else, you'll be able to find the perfect preamp sound to suit your needs.

With the ability to access a variety of preamp emulations, you'll be able to achieve the perfect sound for any project, with the flexibility to experiment and bring your unique sound to life.

Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity

Rating: 4.7/5

With ultra-low latency performance and greater bandwidth, this interface can handle even the most demanding sessions with ease. With backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 1 and 2 (with an adapter), it's a versatile choice for a range of studio setups.

The most important benefit of Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is undoubtedly the ultra-low latency performance.

With near-zero levels of latency, you can enjoy real-time monitoring and processing without any perceptible delay. This is vital for accurate tracking and mixing, allowing you to make critical decisions with confidence.

All in all, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is a must-have for anyone serious about their audio production. And with the Apollo Twin X, you'll have access to the fastest, most reliable performance available today.

UAD Plugin Bundle

Rating: 5.0/5

The included UAD plugin bundle with the Apollo Twin X is perhaps one of its most appealing features and what makes Universal Audio legendary among professional music producers. This interface comes with a comprehensive UAD plugin bundle that includes emulations of classic analog gear like the 1176, LA-2A, Pultec EQs, and more.

These plugins provide access to vintage sounds without having to buy expensive outboard equipment, making them a huge asset to studios of any size. The quality and authenticity of these plugins are widely acclaimed, offering users the ability to add professional polish and character to their mixes.

With access to a variety of high-quality emulations, you'll be able to add warmth, character, and polish to your recordings without breaking a sweat.

Overall Rating for Universal Audio Apollo Twin X: 4.85/5

Things to Consider Before Buying

If you're in the market for a high-end audio interface, like the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X, it's important to understand what you'll get and how the audio interface can fit into your existing workflow.

Audio interfaces connect analog sounds, like vocals and instruments, to digital formats on your computer, providing a professional conversion, low-latency performance, and processing power for plugins.

The Apollo Twin X is an excellent choice for serious musicians, producers, or audio engineers who won’t settle for anything less than high-quality sound, recording flexibility, and access to professional effects and processing, all without the need for external hardware.

This makes the Apollo Twin X a great option for project studios and professional producers looking for a compact and powerful solution for their recording needs.

However, if you're just starting out or have a limited budget, there are more basic interfaces available. These options might not have built-in DSP for plugin processing or as many input/output options, but they're definitely less expensive and might be a better option for hobbyists or those who are not ready to invest almost $1000 for an audio interface.

Before purchasing an audio interface like the Apollo Twin X, consider the following:

Compatibility: Ensure the interface is compatible with your computer's operating system and ports (e.g., Thunderbolt 3).

Input/Output Needs: Think about the number of inputs and outputs you need based on the number of instruments and microphones you plan to record at the same time.

DSP Requirements: Consider if you need a built-in DSP for running plugins natively on the interface, which can significantly improve recording and mixing capabilities.

Budget: All high-end interfaces come with a premium price tag, and the Twin X is no different.

Future Needs: Buying a professional interface might help you save some money in the future, as you won't need to upgrade your studio gear. On the other hand, if you're not sure about your creative journey, you might end up wasting money on gear you won't be able to make the most of.

Alternatives

Apollo Twin X vs. RME Babyface Pro FS

The RME Babyface Pro FS is popular among producers because of its exceptional stability, near zero-latency performance, and high-quality AD/DA conversion. While it lacks the DSP-powered plugin processing of the Apollo Twin X, it compensates with TotalMix FX for flexible routing and onboard effects.

The RME Babyface Pro FS is an excellent choice for users who want rock-solid drivers and extensive I/O packed in a small interface, but those who want detailed sound customization should opt for the Twin X.

Apollo Twin X vs. MOTU UltraLite mk5

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line audio interface that's both compact and versatile, the MOTU UltraLite mk5 is also a great choice. This device boasts a wide range of input/output options, up to 40 independent I/O channels, which makes it a great option for multi-instrumentalists, bands, and recording studios alike.

The UltraLite mk5 blends analog and digital connectivity, which allows you to seamlessly integrate your favorite analog gear with your digital setup. You can use it without or without your computer, on stage, or even to handle your home theatre system.

Overall, the UltraLite mk5 is designed for musicians who need more flexibility and physical input/output connections. If you're not into UAD plugins and want to save some money, the UltraLite mk5 is a great alternative.

Final Thoughts

Looking for a professional audio interface that packs a punch in a compact and user-friendly package? Look no further than the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X.

While other options might have their unique features and be slightly cheaper, the Apollo Twin X is the right one for those looking for the perfect blend of analog warmth and digital clarity. It's an excellent choice for serious musicians and producers who look for the highest fidelity in their recordings.