“You are not forgotten my friend… Dennis, I miss you. The you of you.” From the poem “Dennis” by Stevie Kalinich. Steve and Dennis were forever friends, and also musical partners. Together they wrote what became Dennis’ essential song, the beautiful “Yellow Bird”, which is on the 1968 Beach Boys album Friends.

“There’s no other human being like Stevie,” says Carnie Wilson, introducing “Little Bird,” written and sung by Dennis Wilson, with beautiful lyrics by Stevie Kalinich. She then sings it with her family, her husband the great Rob Bonfiglio, and their daughters Lucy and Lola. (See that video below).

It’s true. That part about Stevie being unlike the other humans. Dennis knew that. He trusted Stevie instantly. It’s easy to do so. Dennis never could have written the amazing music for “Yellow Bird” if not for Stevie and what he called their “spontaneous, electric” friendship. Stevie’s sunny sweetness, whimsy, lyrical vision and bright spirit gently led Dennis to this magical, timelessly poignant song. The full story behind “Yellow Bird,” with its uncredited bridge by Brian Wilson, in in the works, and will be published in coming days.



But in advance of that, we’d like to invite you first to step out on the balcony with Stevie, and hear his beautiful words from the brilliant loving heart of this singular poet, written in honor of his absent friend.

Stephen Kalinich, “Dennis”









*

Stevie with one of his many pals. A man called Quincy.

Little Bird

By Dennis Wilson & Stephen Kalinich



Little bird up in a tree

Looked down and sang a song to me

Of how it began



The trout in the shiny brook

Gave a worm another look

And told me not to worry

About my life



Tree in my own backyard

Stands all alone

Bears fruit for me

And it tastes so good



Where’s my pretty bird?

He must have flown away

If I keep singing

He’ll come back someday



Dawn, bird’s still gone

Guess I’ll go mow the lawn

What a day, what a day

Ooh, what a beautiful day this is

The Beach Boys, “Little Bird” Lead vocal by Dennis Wilson. Written by Dennis & Stevie Kalinich. The bridge, though uncredited, was written by Brian Wilson. From the album Friends.