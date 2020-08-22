Dennis & Stevie wrote the beloved and classic “Yellow Bird” by The Beach Boys
“You are not forgotten my friend… Dennis, I miss you. The you of you.” From the poem “Dennis” by Stevie Kalinich. Steve and Dennis were forever friends, and also musical partners. Together they wrote what became Dennis’ essential song, the beautiful “Yellow Bird”, which is on the 1968 Beach Boys album Friends.
“There’s no other human being like Stevie,” says Carnie Wilson, introducing “Little Bird,” written and sung by Dennis Wilson, with beautiful lyrics by Stevie Kalinich. She then sings it with her family, her husband the great Rob Bonfiglio, and their daughters Lucy and Lola. (See that video below).
It’s true. That part about Stevie being unlike the other humans. Dennis knew that. He trusted Stevie instantly. It’s easy to do so. Dennis never could have written the amazing music for “Yellow Bird” if not for Stevie and what he called their “spontaneous, electric” friendship. Stevie’s sunny sweetness, whimsy, lyrical vision and bright spirit gently led Dennis to this magical, timelessly poignant song. The full story behind “Yellow Bird,” with its uncredited bridge by Brian Wilson, in in the works, and will be published in coming days.
But in advance of that, we’d like to invite you first to step out on the balcony with Stevie, and hear his beautiful words from the brilliant loving heart of this singular poet, written in honor of his absent friend.
The Video. Stephen Kalinich, “Dennis.”
Little Bird
By Dennis Wilson & Stephen Kalinich
Little bird up in a tree
Looked down and sang a song to me
Of how it began
The trout in the shiny brook
Gave a worm another look
And told me not to worry
About my life
Tree in my own backyard
Stands all alone
Bears fruit for me
And it tastes so good
Where’s my pretty bird?
He must have flown away
If I keep singing
He’ll come back someday
Dawn, bird’s still gone
Guess I’ll go mow the lawn
What a day, what a day
Ooh, what a beautiful day this is