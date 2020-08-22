Listen & Subscribe to BiB
We had the pleasure of interviewing Retro Color over Zoom audio!
Retro Color is a pop/rock brother duo that originated in Temecula, Ca with a mission to promote self-love to their fans. They draw inspiration from bands such as Green Day and Fall out Boy, which influenced their simple hooks and energetic beats that continue to captivate the listener.
Band Members
- Ethan Kregel – Singer // Songwriter
- Jeremy Kregel – Drums
