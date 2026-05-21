Cody Johnson Recalls Consoling a “Sobbing” Luke Combs After He Missed His Son’s Birth

Cody Johnson looks up to Luke Combs in a big way. In an interview with Billboard, Johnson recalled being there for Combs after he missed his son’s birth.

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“He just looked so defeated. He was in the bathroom of an arena just sobbing. I walked in… and I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Who died?’” Johnson said. “He said, ‘No, my son was born tonight.’ I was like, ‘Aw, man.’”

In an effort to console Combs, Johnson told him, “You’re doing something now that is going to create a legacy for your family for a very, very long time. I’m sorry you weren’t there. There’s nothing you can do about it, bud. You shouldn’t feel bad about it. I’m sorry that it happened this way, but I’m proud of you. I look up to you.”

Combs was able to get it together and put on an unforgettable show the very next night.

“The next night, I watched him walk out on stage and absolutely kill the show,” Johnson said. “It was a moment where I found a new gained respect for Luke and the doors that he has opened for me.”

How Cody Johnson Honored Luke Combs at the ACM Awards

Johnson chose to honor that while accepting his first-ever Entertainer of the Year ACM Award. In his acceptance speech, Johnson explained why he was dedicating the award to his pal.

“I want to dedicate this to somebody you guys probably didn’t expect me to dedicate this to,” Johnson told the Las Vegas crowd. “There’s a man that was up for this award that I personally watched devote his life to country music.”

Johnson continued by recalling Combs’ “anguish” over missing his son’s birth, and Johnson’s subsequent awe over his friend’s ability to still perform.

“The next night, right after it, I watched him get on stage and absolutely murder the stage, and go on stage and play country music, and preach the message of country music to a bunch of Australians across the world,” Johnson said. “So tonight, I want to dedicate my first Entertainer of the Year award to my buddy Luke Combs. I love you, brother.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA