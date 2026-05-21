Lainey Wilson’s Countryfied Version of “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” Is Everything

Pardon the pun, but life has been quite the Whirlwind for country music superstar Lainey Wilson lately. One week before premiering her new song “Can’t Sit Still” at the 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards, the Grammy winner walked down the aisle with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges in a dreamy Tennessee wedding ceremony. Two days later, the new bride celebrated her 34th birthday on May 19. In between all these milestones, Wilson managed to deliver a terrifically twangy cover of Role Model’s breakout 2024 single “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” as part of Nova’s Red Room Studio Session.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson’s Role Model Cover is “100x Better Than the Original”

Role Model, the stage name of Maine singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury, released the ridiculously catchy indie-pop number as part of the deluxe edition of his second studio album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). Topping Canada’s mainstream rock chart, “Sally” peaked at number four on the U.S. rock and alternative airplay charts.

In Role Model’s breakout hit, our narrator meets an unpredictable woman named Sally at a dive bar and spends the night with her. He begs her not to fall in love with him and change her mind “when the wine runs out,” although that doesn’t stop him from buying Sally a couple more rounds.

While the tune may seem a bit out of Lainey Wilson’s wheelhouse, she absolutely crushed it without sacrificing her trademark Louisiana twang. “Need her to release this asap,” gushed one YouTube user. “She made the song 100x better than the original.”

Apparently, Role Model has been on the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer’s radar for awhile. Back in December, CMT posted a video asking several country artists what they were listening to that day. While other country artists stayed within genre lines, Wilson shouted out the rapper turned folk-pop sensation.

Finding “A Window” For Marital Bliss

The title of Lainey Wilson’s new song, “Can’t Sit Still”, is almost too accurate. Ahead of May 17’s ACM Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, the “Somewhere Over Laredo” songstress opened up about sandwiching her wedding between her April 25 headlining set at Stagecoach and the awards show, where she was up for seven awards.

[RELATED: Born in Louisiana 34 Years Ago Today, the Hannah Montana Impersonator Who Grew up To Be One of Country’s Biggest Stars]

“I was like, we gotta find a window,” Wilson said. “I’m like, as long as I got my phone, my keys, my wallet, my man, I’m good.”

And the 16-time ACM Award winner isn’t taking much downtime to soak in her newfound marital bliss. Wilson still has six guest appearances scheduled on Chris Stapleton’s ongoing stadium tour, with her next performance coming Saturday, May 23, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM