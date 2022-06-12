Vince Gill Invites Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz to Become Members of the Grand Ole Opry

It was a night to remember for Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz, as the two were invited by country superstar Vince Gill to become members of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry

Lauded musician, McCoy, who played on hits such as “The Boxer,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “Orange Blossom Special,” and “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” and mega-successful songwriter, Schlitz, who wrote “The Gambler,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “When You Say Nothing At All,” and “On The Other Hand” surprised during the historic evening, marking the first time the Opry has invited two entertainers to each become Opry members in a single evening.

First up was Charlie McCoy, who was on hand to perform a three-song set. Gill took the stage following McCoy’s set to invite the musician into the family.

“I’ve had so many amazing things happen,” McCoy responded, “but I want to tell you what—this is the icing on the cake. I cannot thank everyone enough for this honor. I am blown away. Thank you.”

Vince Gill and Charlie McCoy Photo by Chris Hollo / ©Grand Ole Opry

Later in the evening, Gill, who was sitting in on Schlitz’s set to play guitar, proceeded to ask Schlitz to join the Opry family as well.

“I’m gonna be a member of the Grand Ole Opry! Can I bring my songs with me?” Schlitz said. Adding, “Like Charlie said, ‘This is the icing.’”

“It is not an exaggeration at all to say Charlie McCoy has played on the soundtrack to almost every country music fan’s life and that Don Schlitz has written at least a portion of each of those soundtracks,” Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers said. “Every time Charlie or Don plays the Opry, each showcase something incredibly special about the Opry and our hometown of Nashville.”

The official inductions of both McCoy and Schlitz will take place later this summer.

Photo by Chris Hollo / ©Grand Ole Opry