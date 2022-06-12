Toby Keith Reveals Six-Month Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith revealed that he’s been privately battling stomach cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past six months.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” shared Keith. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

The 60-year-old singer, who released his 19th album, Peso in My Pocket, in 2021, was scheduled to perform a number of concerts in North America from mid-June through early November. Many of these dates will be postponed as Keith continues his recovery.

On May 31, Keith performed over Memorial Day weekend at the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway. Keith was scheduled to perform in Illinois and Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 17 and 18, respectively, in addition to a handful of concerts scheduled from mid-July to early August, including the Ohio State Fair on July 28, which has been canceled.

“Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer,” the Ohio State Fair tweeted.

Keith has been a long advocate for people battling cancer and launched the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006, which provides aid and support to children fighting cancer. In 2014, the foundation expanded with the OK Kids Corral, which provides no-cost housing to families receiving pediatric cancer treatment near Keith’s hometown of Oklahoma City.

No better way to spend #MemorialDay weekend than honoring those we’ve lost while supporting Vietnam veterans at @heroeshonorfest. pic.twitter.com/OEPAuFzNKt — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) May 31, 2022

Several weeks before Keith revealed his diagnosis, his 2022 Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma raised more than $1.38 million for the OK Kids Corral.

In his post, Keith said that he’s looking forward to some downtime as well as returning to the stage again.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later,” said Keith. “I can’t wait.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage