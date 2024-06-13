Vince Gill Recalls His Biggest Onstage Screw-Up Ever: “That Could’ve Been Really, Really Bad”

Vince Gill has been making music since the 1970s. He broke through in the early ’90s with his third studio album, When I Call Your Name. Every record he released that decade went platinum or higher. A career that long and illustrious is bound to spawn some hilarious stories, and Gill has plenty. For example, there was that time the “nicest guy in Nashville” gave the finger to a crowd of raging metalheads. Not long ago, the “One More Last Chance” artist opened up about another onstage mishap.

That Time Vince Gill Got Caught With No Clothes

In a 2023 interview with Natalie Stovall of Circle TV, Gill recounted the time he severely underestimated the amount of time available for a costume change.

When the time came to swap outfits, Gill went to his dressing room for what he thought was “a six or eight-minute break.”

“It was not,” he said. “It was a short one. And I’d had all my clothes off. Somebody came and knocked on the door and said, ‘We need you onstage right now.’ I go, ‘Nah, probably not a good idea.'”

The panic-stricken Oklahoman threw on pants and a shirt before “I went running out in my stocking feet.” In his scramble to reach the microphone, Gill slid the last 10 feet or so across the stage.

“There was a little space of some dead space,” he said. “And that could’ve been really, really bad.”

Why Playing With The Eagles Requires Some “Restraint” For Gill

The prolific songwriter joined soft-rock legends The Eagles in 2017 following the death of Glenn Frey. In a recent conversation with Guitar World, Vince Gill said he is more than happy to keep rhythm while Joe Walsh takes the lead on guitar.

“I’m more than happy to spend the night ripping power chords for Joe,” Gill said.

Unlike many musicians determined to leave their mark on already established material, Gill prefers staying true to The Eagles’ spirit.

“I don’t take ownership of a single note within that music because I didn’t create any of it,” he said. “That would be foolish of me to do, though I do have enough respect for it that I really want to try to honor the songs and be respectful of what they are.”

