Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Relaunch European Trek in Madrid, Give Two Songs Their Tour Debut

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the road on Wednesday, June 12, at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid after postponing four shows on their current European tour leg because the Boss was experiencing “vocal issues.”

Springsteen appeared to be back in great form as he and his group delivered a 30-song set. According to Setlist.fm, the show included the tour debut of two songs Bruce hadn’t played with the E Street Band in many years—“Frankie Fell in Love” and the John Fogerty solo gem “Rockin’ All Over the World.”

“Frankie Fell in Love” was a song featured on Springsteen’s 2014 album High Hopes. The last time he’d performed the tune with the E Street Band in concert was in May of 2014 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“Rockin’ All Over the World” is a song that was first featured on Fogerty’s self-titled 1975 solo album. Springsteen began playing the tune in concert in 1981, and had performed it dozens of times over the years. That being said, the last time he’d included it in a set with the E Street Band was at a September 2016 show in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

You can check out fan-shot footage of both performances on YouTube, and below.

About the Postponed Concerts

Prior to the Madrid concert, the last show Springsteen and the E Street Band played was on May 22 in Sunderland, England. After that gig, Bruce was advised by doctors not to perform for 10 days because he had strained his voice. The four concerts that were postponed had been scheduled for May 25 in Marseille, France; May 28 in Prague, Czech Republic; and June 1 and June 3 in Milan, Italy. Those shows have all been rescheduled for 2025.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band have two more concerts scheduled in Madrid, on June 14 and June 17. As previously reported, the 2024 European trek is mapped out through a July 27 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later this summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg. That’s scheduled from an August 15 concert in Pittsburgh through a September 15 performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Ban will close out the year with a fall Canadian trek that runs from an October 31 show in Montreal through a November 22 gig in Vancouver. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, 6/12/2024:

“Lonesome Day” “No Surrender” “Ghosts” “Two Hearts” “Seeds” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” “Frankie Fell in Love” “Darlington County” “Rockin’ All Over the World” “Hungry Heart” “The Promised Land” “If I Was the Priest” “My Hometown” “The River” “Nightshift” “Last Man Standing” “Backstreets” “Because the Night” “She’s the One” “Wrecking Ball” “The Rising” “Badlands” “Thunder Road”

Encore:

“Land of Hope and Dreams” “Born to Run” “Bobby Jean” “Dancing in the Dark” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” “Twist and Shout”

Encore 2:

“I’ll See You in My Dreams”

