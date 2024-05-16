Vince Gill Reveals What He Plans to Do After The Eagles Disband

Vince Gill has had a long and successful career. He started playing in small bluegrass bands in the early 70s. Later, he was in Pure Prairie League before playing in Rodney Crowell’s band. Then, he launched his solo career. In 2017, Gill took the late Glenn Frey’s place in the Eagles. Currently, the iconic classic rock band is on their farewell tour. When the trek wraps, the band will call it quits. However, Gill plans to keep going after his current bandmates hang it up.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Gill sat down with Guitar World to discuss his time with the Eagles. During the conversation, he talked about playing guitar alongside Joe Walsh, the importance of restraint, and what he plans to do in the future.

Vince Gill Looks to His Post-Eagles Future

“With the Eagles winding down, what’s next for you,” the publication asked. Vince Gill revealed that he already has plans in place.

“I’m always working on new music and another record,” he said. “There’s always some sort of song I’ve got going, and over the last few years, I’ve written well over 100 songs,” he added. “When things were shut down during the pandemic, and no one was doing anything, I found that to be a great time for creativity.”

Gill went on to reveal that he will likely be ready to release a new solo album in the near future. “Little by little, I’ve recorded a new batch of songs, so those will come. I love being creative—that will never change,” he said. “So, when the Eagles finally shut it down, I’ll go back to singing my hillbilly songs and playing my white [Fender Telecaster]. There’s some kind of magic in that. I can attest to that,” he added.

Being a member of the Eagles is only one thread in the massive and vividly colored tapestry that is Vince Gill’s career. When this thread comes to its natural end, he’ll take up another and continue making great music.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum