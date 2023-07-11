8 Best Nylon Guitar Strings of 2023

There’s no feeling quite like the one you get when strumming a fresh set of strings. Picking the right strings is crucial in shaping your guitar’s tone, sound, and feel. That’s why picking the right set is so important—and also a bit daunting.

No need to feel overwhelmed, though! We’re here to help you choose the best nylon guitar strings that perfectly match your needs and preferences.

Our top pick for the best nylon guitar strings is the D'Addario EJ46 Pro-Arte strings for their powerful, warm, and long-lasting tone, incredible durability, and premium-quality design.

Best Nylon Guitar Strings

1. Our Top Pick – D'Addario Pro-Arte EJ46

SPECS

Gauges: .0285, .0327, .0410, .030, .036, .044

.0285, .0327, .0410, .030, .036, .044 Winding Material: Silver-plated Copper

Silver-plated Copper Coated: No

No Tension: Hard

Rooted in generations of D’Addario string-making expertise, their Pro-Arte Nylon series is highly regarded among classical guitarists for its impeccable quality and performance.

The Pro-Arte EJ46 strings are known for their clear, balanced, and rich tone. The bass strings are made with a multi-filament nylon core and wound with silver-plated copper for an exceptionally warm and consistent response.

The treble strings in the EJ46 set are laser-sorted for consistent and precise intonation, resulting in improved tuning accuracy and harmonious string balance when playing chords or melodies. Made of clear nylon, the treble strings also deliver sweet, mellow highs.

The Pro-Arte EJ46 set is designed with hard tension, which provides a rich, bold tone and strong projection.

As one of the most beloved brands in the guitar string industry, it’s no surprise that the Pro-Arte EJ46 is hailed as some of the best classical guitar strings on the market today.

2. Premium Choice – Savarez Corum Alliance 500AJ

SPECS

Gauges: .025, .028, .034, .030, .036, .044

.025, .028, .034, .030, .036, .044 Winding Material: Polished Silver

Polished Silver Coated: No

No Tension: Hard

For the nearly two and half centuries Savarez has been making strings, they’ve maintained their reputation for excellence. So it’s really no exaggeration to say that their Corum Alliance 500AJ are some of the best nylon guitar strings ever made.

The 500AJ has KF Alliance treble strings that are made with a carbon-fiber composite that is resistant to fraying. They also feature innovative and flexible Corum bass strings wound with silver plating, making them easier to play than other strings.

From the warm, rich, and full-bodied basses to the bright and clear trebles, this unique combination of materials creates a well-balanced and harmonious tonal palette.

The 500AJ set is designed with high tension, providing increased volume and projection. The high-tension strings offer a firm and responsive feel under the fingers, making them suitable for players who prefer a powerful and commanding sound.

The Corum Alliance strings are known for their durability and longevity. The carbon-fiber strings are resistant to temperature and humidity changes, making them more stable and less prone to stretching or breaking.

The bass strings are also built with high-quality materials for enhanced longevity and reliability.

3. Budget Pick – D'Addario EJ27N

SPECS

Gauges: .028, .032, .040, .029, .035, .043

.028, .032, .040, .029, .035, .043 Winding Material: Silver-plated Copper

Silver-plated Copper Coated: No

No Tension: Normal

Another entry by D’Addario strings, their Classic Nylon Student strings are not only made with the highest-quality materials, but they also boast a remarkably affordable price tag.

The EJ27N set is designed with normal tension, which offers a very comfortable playing experience. The strings are easy on the fingers, making them suitable for players of all skill levels, including beginners who are only just starting to develop finger strength and callouses.

The traditional combination of silver-plated copper wound over nylon and clear nylon treble strings brings a charmingly mellow balance that strikes a chord with classical guitarists of all levels.

D'Addario is known for its high-quality manufacturing standards. As such, even budget-friendly sets like the EJ27N strings are crafted with precision and consistency, ensuring reliable intonation, playability, and overall performance.

These medium tension strings are the best nylon guitar strings you can get at such an affordable price without compromising quality and playability.

4. Best Ball-End Nylons – Ernie Ball 2409 Ernesto Palla

SPECS

Gauges: .028, .032, .040, 030, .036, .042

.028, .032, .040, 030, .036, .042 Winding Material: Silver-plated Copper

Silver-plated Copper Coated: No

No Tension: Normal

Ernie Ball strings have been a top choice for players of all levels, genres, and playing styles since the early 1960s. The 2409 strings are a collaboration with classical guitarist Ernesto Palla and are rightfully counted among the best nylon guitar strings.

Crafted with precision, attention to detail, and only the highest-quality nylon, the 2409 Ernesto Palla strings ensure durability and reliability for a consistently brilliant performance and classical guitar sound.

These quality strings are made with solid monofilament clear nylon, which has an exceptionally smooth feel and tremendous durability. The bass strings are made from silver-plated copper wrapped over a multifilament nylon core, producing a rich and vibrantly clear tone.

One feature that really makes the 2409 Ernesto Palla strings stand out is that they are ball-end strings. This makes them ideal for beginners, students, or people who just want to avoid the tedious process of re-stringing.

The 2409 Ernesto Palla strings offer a good balance of quality and affordability. They are priced competitively, making them accessible to a wide range of guitarists looking for reliable strings without emptying their bank accounts.

5. Best Coated Nylon Strings – D'Addario XTC45

SPECS

Gauges: .028, .032, .040, .028w, .035w, .044w

.028, .032, .040, .028w, .035w, .044w Winding Material: Silver-plated Copper

Silver-plated Copper Coated: Yes

Yes Tension: Normal

If you’re looking for a set of strings that has premium craftsmanship, sounds great, and can last a really, really long time, the D'Addario XTC45 strings are it.

Combining centuries of D’Addario expertise with modern coating technology, one of the key features of D'Addario XT strings is their extended lifespan.

D'Addario uses a revolutionary coating technology that helps to protect the strings from dirt, sweat, and other elements that can cause corrosion and premature wear.

Despite the coating, D'Addario XT strings aim to provide a natural feel and playability. The coating is thin and does not dampen the vibration or alter the overall feel of the strings in any significant way.

This allows you to enjoy the benefits of coated strings while maintaining the familiar touch and response of traditional strings.

The XT Classical strings feature composite bass strings, constructed with a long-lasting multifilament core, wrapped with silver-plated copper, and finished with D'Addario XT coating for a bold, projecting tone and extended life span.

They’re complimented with their Pro-Arte nylon treble strings, which provide the warm, mellow charm that classical guitar traditionalists love.

6. Best for a Big Budget – Hannabach Classical Guitar 725 Goldin

SPECS

Winding Material: Goldin Alloy

Goldin Alloy Coated: No

No Tension: Medium/High

The German-made 725 Goldin Hannabach are really special classical guitar strings that have been highly rated by professional classical guitarists and beginners alike.

They’re the most expensive on our list, but they’re proof of the saying, “You get what you pay for.” In this case, what you get are strings with incredibly high-quality construction and exceptional tonal characteristics.

The 725 Goldin are high-quality strings that feature Hannabach's Super Carbon Trebles and Goldin-plated bass strings that result in powerful and rich tones.

The wire of the wound bass strings is made of the gold-colored metal alloy "Goldin," which is 100% nickel and cadmium free.

The gold-plated bass strings produce a slightly darker tone while the new Super Carbon trebles offer a bright tone with strong and great projection and clarity, making these Hannabach 725 Goldin Classical Guitar Strings one of the best strings for classical guitar.

7. Best for Flamenco – La Bella 820 Elite

SPECS

Gauges: .029, .034 .041, .029, .034, .042

.029, .034 .041, .029, .034, .042 Winding Material: Red Nylon (.029, .034 .041.), Silver-Plated (.029, .034, .042)

Red Nylon (.029, .034 .041.), Silver-Plated (.029, .034, .042) Coated: No

No Tension: Medium

Specially designed for flamenco players, La Bella 820 Elite produces extremely brilliant tones with only the slightest finger pressure, as well as emphasizing percussive attack.

The 820 Elite sets combine red nylon trebles and silver-plated wound bass strings. This special red nylon material is known for producing a warm and mellow tone, offering a classic and traditional sound for classical guitar playing.

The silver-plated basses offer a bright, articulate tone to complement the depth of the red nylon trebles.

The 820 strings are designed to provide a comfortable playing experience, offering a smooth feel under the fingers and making it easier to navigate the fretboard to perform intricate fingerstyle techniques.

These strings offer a warm and well-balanced tone, with a focus on richness and depth. They provide a full-bodied sound that can enhance the expressiveness and musicality of classical guitar performances.

8. Coated Alternative – Alice AC130

SPECS

Gauges: .028, .032, .040, .029w, .035w, .043w

.028, .032, .040, .029w, .035w, .043w Winding Material: Silver-plated Coppe r

Silver-plated Coppe Coated: Yes

Yes Tension: Normal/Hard

While Alice strings might not boast a construction by top-of-the-line string makers, they are nonetheless an excellent choice if you’re looking for classical guitar strings.

The AC130 strings, in particular, are Alice’s coated choice and well worth checking out.

These strings offer a balanced tonal response across the frequency spectrum, providing a pleasing blend of bass, midrange, and treble frequencies, allowing for expressive playing and a well-rounded sound.

Alice is known for producing durable strings that can withstand regular playing. The AC130 are built to resist breakage and maintain their tone and playability for even longer, thanks to their anti-rust coating.

One of the notable features of Alice strings is their affordability. The AC130 strings offer good value for their price, making them accessible to a wide range of players, including beginners and students.

Best Nylon Guitar Strings Buyer's Guide

What Are Nylon Guitar Strings?

Nylon guitar strings are exactly what it says on the tin: they’re a type of guitar string made from nylon, which is a synthetic polymer material, instead of steel.

They were specifically designed for classical guitars but can also be used on other types of acoustic guitars.

Nylon strings are known for their smooth feel under the fingers. Because they’re more pliable than steel strings, nylon strings are much easier to play, making them a great choice for beginners.

Nylon strings produce a warm and mellow tone and have a longer sustain than steel strings. This makes them great for a classical, atmospheric feel.

Types of Nylon Strings

Classical Strings: These are the standard nylon strings used on classical guitars. They typically have clear or transparent color and provide a balanced tone with a warm and mellow sound.

Flamenco Strings: Flamenco guitar strings are similar to classical nylon strings, but they often have a brighter and more percussive sound. They have a quicker response and are designed to accommodate the rhythmic and aggressive playing style of flamenco guitarists.

Ball-End Nylon Strings: Most nylon strings require tying knots at the bridge of the guitar, but ball-end classical strings have small metal balls attached to one end, making them easier to install on certain types of guitars that have bridge pins, similar to steel-string acoustic guitars.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Nylon Guitar Strings

String Tension

Nylon strings come in different tension levels, such as high tension, normal tension, and low tension.

High-tension strings generally produce a louder and more powerful sound, but they can also be more challenging to play.

Low-tension strings are easier on the fingers and are typically preferred by players who prioritize comfort and ease of playing.

Normal tension strings strike a balance between the two.

Consider your playing style, finger strength, and the sound you want to achieve when choosing your tension.

String Gauge

The gauge of nylon classical guitar strings significantly impacts their tonal characteristics and playability.

Thicker strings, often referred to as heavier gauge strings, produce a louder and richer sound due to their increased mass. They also require more finger strength to fret and bend, making them suitable for players who prefer a firm and robust feel and greater overall volume.

On the other hand, thinner or lighter gauge strings create a brighter and more delicate tone, with increased treble response and less overall volume. These can be great for players who prioritize comfort and ease of play.

Material and Construction

While nylon is the common material for classical guitar strings, treble strings (high E, B, and G) often incorporate additives like carbon or titanium to enhance their brightness and projection.

Some brands may offer composite strings that combine materials like nylon and fluorocarbon, aiming to provide improved tone and durability.

The best way to know what works for you is to experiment with different materials and constructions to find the ones that produce the sound you want.

Coating

Coated nylon strings are treated with a thin layer of polymer coating to help protect them from dirt, sweat, and other contaminants and corrosive materials and extend their lifespan.

However, coated nylon guitar strings tend to produce a slightly different tone than uncoated strings. The coating can dampen some of the overtones and harmonics, resulting in a somewhat more subdued or mellow sound.

Uncoated nylon strings, on the other hand, tend to offer a more traditional and bright tonal quality. They do tend to wear out faster, though.

Coated strings are a good choice for players who want a longer-lasting string and smoother playability, while uncoated strings are ideal for those who prefer a more traditional sound and feel.

Tone

Nylon strings can produce a range of tones, from warm and mellow to bright and vibrant. The tone is influenced by factors such as the material, tension, and construction of the strings.

If you prefer a warmer sound, you might opt for traditional nylon strings. For a brighter tone, consider strings with added materials or higher tension.

Playing Style and Genre

Your playing style and the musical genres you prefer can also influence your choice of nylon strings. If you play classical music or fingerstyle, traditional nylon strings are often a popular choice.

For flamenco or more percussive styles, you might lean towards strings designed specifically for those genres, which tend to be brighter and offer better projection.

Caring for Your Nylon Strings

1. Clean Your Hands

Before playing your guitar, make sure your hands are clean and free from oils, dirt, and debris. This helps prevent the transfer of dirt and oils onto the strings, which can cause them to degrade more quickly.

2. Wipe Down the Strings

After playing, use a soft, lint-free cloth to wipe down the strings. This removes any sweat, oils, or debris that may have accumulated during playing. Wiping the strings helps prevent the build-up of dirt and extends their lifespan.

3. Use String Lubricant

Consider using a string lubricant or conditioner specifically designed for nylon strings. Apply a small amount to a cloth and gently rub it along the length of the strings. This helps reduce friction between the strings and your fingers, minimizing the build-up of grime and extending string life.

4. Store Your Guitar Properly

When not in use, store your guitar in a suitable case or gig bag. This protects the strings from exposure to dust, humidity, and temperature fluctuations, which can all contribute to string deterioration.

5. Avoid Extreme Temperatures and Humidity

Nylon strings can be sensitive to changes in temperature and humidity. Extreme heat or cold can cause the strings to expand or contract, affecting their tension and intonation.

Excessive humidity can also lead to string corrosion. Try to store your guitar in a stable environment, away from direct sunlight, heaters, or areas with high humidity.

6. Replace Strings Regularly

Despite proper care, nylon strings will eventually wear out and lose their tone. We recommend replacing them regularly, depending on your playing frequency and personal preference.

As a general guideline, consider changing them every few months or when you notice a significant loss in tone or playability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use nylon strings on a steel-string acoustic or electric guitar?

No, nylon strings are specifically designed for classical guitars or nylon-string acoustic guitars. They are not suitable for steel-string acoustic or electric guitars, as the tension and construction of the instruments are not compatible with nylon strings.

Are coated nylon strings worth it?

This mostly depends on personal preference. As we mentioned before, coated strings may have a slightly different tonal character and smoother feel, but they generally come at a higher price point. The selling point of coated strings is their durability, though.

Uncoated strings don’t last as long, so you might find yourself having to replace them more often.

Consider which tone you prefer and go with your favorite!

Can I tune nylon strings to standard pitch?

Yes, nylon strings can be tuned to standard pitch (EADGBE) like any other guitar. However, it's important to note that nylon strings may require more stretching and settling-in time compared to steel strings, especially when they’re new or have been recently changed.

Who should buy nylon guitar strings?

Nylon strings are primarily designed for classical or nylon-string acoustic guitars. As such, they are ideal for classical guitar players, flamenco guitarists, or musicians who prefer fingerstyle techniques.

The mellow and warm tone of nylon strings is well-suited for the nuanced and expressive nature of classical compositions.

They are also an excellent choice for beginners due to their softer feel and lower tension compared to steel strings. They are generally easier on your fingertips, making the learning process more comfortable and enjoyable.

Because of their unique tonal character, nylon strings are also great if you're just looking to add a warmer tone to your sound palette.

Who should not buy nylon guitar strings?

Nylon guitar strings may not be suitable for everyone or every type of musical style. If you have a steel-string acoustic or electric guitar, nylon strings will not be compatible with your instrument.

Steel-string guitars are built to withstand the higher tension of steel strings, and using nylon strings on these guitars can lead to improper string tension and potential damage to your guitar.

Additionally, if you prefer a brighter, more cutting sound with enhanced clarity and sustain, steel strings may be a better choice. They are commonly used in genres such as rock, pop, country, and blues, where a brighter and more aggressive tone is desired.

If you are a player who prefers higher string tension for increased volume, projection, or a specific playing style, such as heavy strumming or aggressive bending, you may find the lower tension of nylon strings less suitable for your needs.

Finally, nylon strings, while durable, tend to have a shorter lifespan compared to some coated steel strings. If you prioritize longevity and want to minimize the frequency of string changes, coated steel strings may be a better option, as they are designed to resist corrosion and retain their tone for longer.

Conclusion

Choosing the best nylon classical guitar strings can be a fun and exciting experience, made all the better when you find the perfect set for you.

Our top pick for the best nylon guitar strings is the D'Addario EJ46 Pro-Arte because of their long-lasting, powerful, warm tone, incredible durability, and premium-quality design.

If you’re looking for a coated option for even more durability, then the D'Addario XTC45, with their revolutionary XT technology, is worth looking into.

We hope this list helps you pick the classic guitar strings that will take your music to a whole different level!

