Watch Amy Grant and Vince Gill Support the Armed Forces With a Special Performance of “America the Beautiful”

On Monday, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed fans for an unforgettable evening. The night featured John Foster, Sister Sadie, Raelynn, Darryl Worley, and the debut of Austin Edwards. But it wouldn’t be a night at the Opry without Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Having performed at the historic venue countless times, the night was more than a concert. Joining forces with Challenge America, Grant and Gill offered a stunning cover of “America the Beautiful” to support the armed forces, veterans, and their families.

Dating back to 1895, “America the Beautiful” was written by Katharine Lee Bates. Well, the lyrics were written by her, with the music composed by Samuel A. Ward. Although the two never met, they helped create one of the most beloved patriotic songs in American history. Over the decades, the song has been performed at presidential inaugurations, memorials, sporting events, and military ceremonies, making it a timeless tribute to the country.

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Knowing the history behind the song and the Opry, Gill and Grant felt right at home as they poured everything they had into the lyrics. The result was easily one of the best moments of the evening. And the fact that the event centered on the armed forces, the performance carried even greater meaning.

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How Vince Gill And Amy Grant Juggled Life, Marriage, And Fame

While loving to share the stage together, Gill and Grant also shared a life together. Marrying in 2000, the two singers have expressed their love and admiration for each other in the past. Although the two have their own established careers, Gill admitted that they never let it get in the way of their relationship.

“It’s kind of interesting because we’re both used to having our way, ya know? We’ve had long careers of many, many years, long before we ever got married, and we both knew that we didn’t want to become Sonny and Cher just because we got married, ya know?. So, we just kind of let everybody have their place and their space and it’s worked great.”

Not wanting to drastically change their careers, Gill and Grant allowed their stardom to expand while continuing to support one another. After more than two decades of marriage, their chemistry on and off the stage remained a highlight of their love.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)