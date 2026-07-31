3 Catchy Songs From 1976 Everyone Knew but Nobody Talks About Anymore

The year 1976 dished out plenty of catchy songs across many genres. Many of those songs became enduring hits, while others seemed to slip through the cracks over time. Let’s celebrate a few particularly catchy songs from 1976 that I think deserve way more love nowadays!

“With Your Love” by Jefferson Starship from ‘Spitfire’

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This sun-soaked, melodic, and pleasant tune from Jefferson Starship was once a pretty big hit, but I honestly can’t remember the last time I heard it out in the wild. That’s a shame, because “With Your Love” is a treat whenever I hear it. It seems the band’s bigger hits just overshadowed this little gem.

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“With Your Love” by Jefferson Starship is a hook-dense delight that peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also reached the Top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls from ‘All Things In Time’

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Who doesn’t love sophisticated soulful pop music? Lou Rawls comes to mind with the 1976 song “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine”. Not only is this 70s classic captivating after all these years, but it’s also particularly catchy. That groove just can’t be beat.

“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls was an R&B smash back in 1976, peaking at No. 1 on the R&B and Easy Listening charts in the US. The song also made it to No. 2 on the coveted Hot 100 chart.

“Let Her In” by John Travolta from ‘John Travolta’

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Before he made it big with the 1978 film Grease as a singer and actor, John Travolta had a pretty successful recording career. One song that did numbers for Travolta was “Let Her In”, a catchy 70s pop number that I’m surprised I never hear on the radio nowadays.

This entry on our list of catchy songs from 1976 can be found on Travolta’s self-titled album from that year. “Let Her In” remains Travolta’s first and only Top 10 hit in the US as a solo musician. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and did even better on the Cashbox Top 100 chart.

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