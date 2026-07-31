3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Are as Visual as Any Painting

A really great lyricist can take a song and make it 4D. Their lyrics can feel textural and atmospheric, as visual as any painting. The three rock songs from the 1990s below are like that. They go beyond the traditional song structure to create a richer experience.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Black Hole Sun” — Soundgarden

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Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” is dimly lit and expansive. The band took melodies and lyrics and gave them painterly qualities. When we hear the lyrics, “Stuttering / Cold and damp / Steal the warm wind, tired friend / Times are gone / For honest men,” we experience them in a full-bodied way.

You can nearly see the brush strokes as these lyrics play out, revealing a somber apocalyptic dreamscape. “Black hole sun / Won’t you come / And wash away the rain,” the chorus reads, softening the edge on this 1990s alt rock masterpiece. This is the kind of song you can’t help but visualize, pain and all.

“Under The Bridge” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” is a crushing confession of addiction. All the while, the lyrics reveal a somber yet stunning picture of Los Angeles. This slice of life is deeply visual. The listener can easily see the composition of a lonely man wandering aimlessly around those famous streets.

“I drive on her streets ’cause she’s my companion / I walk through her hills ’cause she knows who I am / She sees my good deeds, and she kisses me windy / Well, I never worry, now that is a lie,” the lyrics read. The painting of this song would be one to take in for a while, hiding its truth. But if the listener/viewer is willing to put in the effort to understand this 1990s rock hit, they are gifted a robust and rich picture of an isolated, troubled life.

“Would?” – Alice In Chains

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In a similar vein, Alice In Chains’ “Would?” is a song that requires an active listen. But if you’re willing to comb through the metaphors and complicated visuals, you’ll find a masterful depiction of grief. “Into the flood again / Same old trip it was back then / So I made a big mistake / Try to see it once my way,” the lyrics read.

Inspired by the overdose of a friend, this Alice In Chains song is aptly devastating. The lyrics are a desperate plea: “Am I wrong? / Have I run too far to get home?” There is something beautiful about this sadness that would make for an equally great portrait as it does a song.

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