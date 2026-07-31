3 Songs That Are So Iconic You Might Have Forgotten the Bands Who Sing Them

The best hit songs continue to have a moment decades after their release. At that point, though, you might be more focused on the song than the group that made it big. Here are three songs that were huge back in the day, even though you might forget the band they’re attached to.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

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In 1982 and 1983, “Come On Eileen” was huge. The track shot up to No. 1 in Australia, the UK, and the US, and received the Best British Single award at the Brit Awards in 1983.

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Especially because this track made Dexys Midnight Runners a bit of a one-hit wonder, you might not immediately remember the band when you listen to it off the bat. Founded in Birmingham in 1978, the group rose during the Second British Invasion of music in the 80s. From that period, hits like “Come On Eileen” and “Geno” gave them international recognition.

“I Love Rock ‘n Roll” by The Arrows

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The reason you might not remember who released this one is that this song has multiple versions associated with it. In 1975, The Arrows, a glam rock band from London, England, released this one, which was written by group members Alan Merrill and Jake Hooker. In 1981, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts gave the song a new life with their cover.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles

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This song is iconic for so many reasons. Reason number one is that it basically foreshadowed MTV’s rise to mainstream prominence back in the day.

As singer and bassist Trevor Horn explained to I Want My MTV: “[The song] came from this idea that technology was on the verge of changing everything. Video recorders had just come along, which changed people’s lives. We’d seen people starting to make videos as well, and we were excited by that. It felt like radio was the past and video was the future. There was a shift coming.”

You might not remember this song as The Buggles’ big hit, but it did give the band a massive boost. Not only was “Video Killed The Radio Star” MTV’s first video, but the song topped the charts in sixteen countries.

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