Watch Ed Sheeran Crash a Las Vegas Wedding and Perform for a Happy Couple

In a clip Ed Sheeran shared on Instagram, the singer performed an unreleased track for a lucky couple getting ready to exchange vows in Las Vegas. In other words, he crashed their nuptials. But it was a welcome crashing.

Videos by American Songwriter

He captioned the sweet post, “Crashed a wedding, this is magical x.”

The clip, according to Fox 5 Vegas, shows the happy couple — Carter and Jordan Lindenfield — in the process of tying the knot when Sheeran arrives. He brings his guitar, as ever, and a couple backup singers, and the group gets to perform “Magical.” The song is set to appear on his upcoming album Autumn Variations (due out September 29).

[RELATED: Ed Sheeran To Play New Album In Full at London’s Royal Albert Hall]

Some of the lyrics sang included, This is how it feels to be in love/ This is magical, this is magical/ Is this how it feels to be in love?/ This is magical, this is magical. Afterwards, the pair asked for a photo with Sheeran to top off the magical night. He also signed off on the marriage certificate as a witness. Talk about dreams coming true.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives…we’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us,” Lindenfield commented on Sheeran’s post. She later posted one of her own.

“We’re still processing what an unforgettable moment this was!,” she wrote. “Thank you @teddysphotos for truly making our special day magical.”

The singer recently announced that he’ll perform the full Autumn Variations album in full at a special Royal Albert Hall shows in London on November 18 and 19. It’s set to be his final U.K. performance of this year. He will be backed by a full string section and a live band.

Watch the unforgettable moment in the clip posted by Sheeran below.