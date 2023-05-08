Watch: Jelly Roll and Ernest Perform Surprise Duet of “Son of a Sinner” 

Breakout star and esteemed songwriter ERNEST is currently on Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour. On Saturday evening (May 6) at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida, ERNEST surprised fans with a special guest – Jelly Roll.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Nashville natives joined forces to deliver the genre-transcending track “Son of a Sinner.” Jelly Roll co-wrote the vulnerable song alongside ERNEST and David Ray Stevens. The narrative that conveys Jelly Roll’s personal struggles with addiction became the most-added song on country radio upon impact and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in March 2022. It also scored within the Top 10 of the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Jelly Roll stepped out under the spotlight and received roaring applause from the crowd – proving that he has one of the most notable redemption stories to date. The hitmaker gave ERNEST a fist pump and bear hug, before lunging into the recognizable chorus.

I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner | Searching for new ways I can get gone | I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs | ‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the devil, sings Jelly Roll. I’m only one call away from home | Yeah, I’m somewherе in the middle | I guess I’m just a littlе | Right and wrong.

The two played off of each other’s high energy, and captivated the audience. While many ticket-holders belted the lyrics back, others filmed the unexpected duet.

Sunday morning (May 7), ERNEST turned to social media to reflect on the memorable show and to thank Jelly Roll for joining him on stage. The first snapshot in the Instagram carousel featured the two singing interlocked.

“Tampa Bay was one for the books. Thank u to my brother @jellyroll615 for pulling up on me,” ERNEST wrote in the caption. “And forever thankful to @morganwallen for lettin me and the fellas get up there go! Florida, I’ll be back.”

This is far from the first time the two shared the stage. ERNEST supported Jelly Roll during his Bridgestone Arena benefit concert in December 2022, supporting at-risk children in the juvenile justice system. On May 27, 2023, Jelly Roll and ERNEST will appear together at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Michigan with country legend Willie Nelson.

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT