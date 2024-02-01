Jelly Roll Reflects on How Much Has Changed in the Last Year While En Route to the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

One year can make a world of difference. In a recent post, Jelly Roll reflected on how much has changed for him in the past year. This weekend, he’ll attend his first Grammy Awards ceremony. More importantly, he’ll be going into the event with two nominations under his belt. He’s up for Best New Artist and shares a Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Lainey Wilson for “Save Me.”

Jelly Roll took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his fans and followers. “One year ago today Lainey Wilson walked into Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville to record her verse for ‘Save Me,’” he wrote. “One year later, I’m on a flight to Los Angeles because that song has been nominated for a Grammy. God is good,” he added.

One year ago today Lainey Wilson walked into Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville Tennessee to record her verse for SAVE ME- one year later I’m on a flight to Los Angeles because that song has been nominated for a Grammy. God is good 🙏 — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) January 31, 2024

Things Have Changed for Jelly Roll and “Save Me”

One year ago, Jelly Roll was still months away from releasing his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel. At the same time, he was riding the wave of two Country Airplay No. 1 singles in 2022. “Son of a Sinner” from Ballads of the Broken and “Need a Favor” from Whitsitt Chapel both topped the chart that year.

Now, he’s riding the wave of several People’s Choice Country Awards and the New Artist of the Year Award from the Country Music Association. His career has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year and his charisma and the success of his latest album are at the heart of that growth.

Things have changed for Jelly Roll’s song “Save Me” as well. He released it as the lone single from his 2020 album Self Medicated. At the time, it didn’t chart at all. Then, he added Wilson to the verse and included the new cut of the song on Whitsitt Chapel. The combination of his songwriting and her powerful voice, the song went on to major success.

“Save Me” became Jelly Roll’s third No. 1 on country radio. It has also brought the two artists multiple award nominations.

Both Wilson and Jelly Roll are climbing the ranks of fame like they have rockets strapped to their backs. One can only imagine where they’ll be a year from now.