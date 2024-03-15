Wait a Minute, is ERNEST Running for Mayor? What We Know About His Interesting Album Announcement

Nearly a week ago, ERNEST began a campaign for Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee. Fans wondered, was this a real mayoral bid, or is he planning something? It all started with a video of him on the phone in a suit and tie—minus pants and shoes—so, safe to say, he wasn’t really getting on the ballot (not to mention that the Nashville mayoral election was last year).

The election bit continued this week, with campaign-style videos and photos of ERNEST as well as his constituents urging voters to cast their ballot. He even changed his website domain to ERNESTforMayor.com.

There were also a couple of elaborate videos in the style of actual campaign commercials. One of them featured Koe Wetzel, Barstool Sports blogger Caleb Pressley, internet comedian Glenny Balls, a bald eagle, MLB pitcher Jon Lester, founder of Raising Cane’s chicken Todd Graves, MLB players Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, John Daly, and a local rescue dog endorsing ERNEST for mayor.

Finally, today the mystery of whether or not ERNEST is running for mayor outside of an election year was solved. This whole campaign was really an elaborate album announcement. His new album, out April 12, is a 26-song monster-piece featuring amazing collaborations with artists like Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Lukas Nelson, and Morgan Wallen. It’s titled Nashville, Tennessee, which is possibly where ERNEST got his idea for a mayoral campaign. The first five songs are available to stream now.

The new album is likely named in homage of ERNEST’s hometown, as he was born and raised in Nashville. The first track on the album, “I Went to College/I Went to Jail,” is a duet with Jelly Roll. It outlines their vastly different lives growing up in Nashville, Tennessee. The title and idea of the song would seem bleak, but ERNEST and Jelly Roll take it in stride, seemingly having fun with the concept. The chorus goes, I went to college / I went to jail / one was a dorm room / one was a cell / who came out on top / hell, it’s hard to tell / I went to college / and I went to jail.

The song continues, Who could have figured / who could have known / that we’d both end up working / down on Music Row, detailing how ERNEST and Jelly Roll have crossed paths in the past. It’s a clever narrative track that highlights their unique experiences, backed by classic-sounding country western guitar.

ERNEST kicks up the jamboree vibes with Lukas Nelson on “Why Dallas.” This one is more of a rollicking, brokenhearted love song. It includes lines like Why, Dallas did you take her from me / everything as fine out here in Nashville, Tennessee / We went from chasing Amarillo / now I’m chasing memories / Why did you take her from me.

So far, this new offering seems like ERNEST’s best work to date. Clearly, he’s put a lot of time and effort into it. We’ll be eagerly waiting on April 12 to listen to the rest of the album.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images