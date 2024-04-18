Watch Footage of Timothée Chalamet Singing as Bob Dylan on Set of ‘A Complete Unknown’ Biopic

In March, photos emerged of Timothée Chalamet dressed as Bob Dylan while filming the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, and now video footage of the actor portraying the folk-rock legend has made its way online.

The footage, which was posted on IndieWire’s social media pages, features Chalamet as Dylan and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez on a stage singing “Girl from the North Country” as a duet.

Both Barbaro and Chalamet also are playing acoustic guitars in the clip, and Chalamet plays some harmonica as well. A small audience is seen sitting in seats near the front of the stage.

According to NJ.com, the video was shot at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside, New Jersey on Monday, April 15. Multiple sources have reported that scenes for the movie are being shot in various other locations in New Jersey, including Hoboken, Jersey City, Paterson, and Cape May.

More About A Complete Unknown

As previously reported, A Complete Unknown, focuses on Dylan’s early career and his impact on the folk music community. The movie will include his infamous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where he upset many folk purists by playing part of his set with an electric rock band.

The movie is being directed by James Mangold, who also wrote and directed the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. In a 2023 red-carpet interview with Collider, Mangold explained what excited him about the story being told in A Complete Unknown.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture,” he said. “[It’s] the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years, first being embraced … into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Mangold also revealed in the interview that Chalamet would be singing in the film.

About the A Complete Unknown Cast

In addition to Chalamet and Barbaro, A Complete Unknown features Edward Norton as famed folksinger Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Cash, Nick Offerman as folk-music archivist Alan Lomax, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, a fictional character inspired by Dylan’s one-time girlfriend Suze Rotolo.

