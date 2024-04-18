Meet Timothy Wayne, Tim McGraw’s Nephew Who May Just Be the Next Big Country Star

No matter the genre, every artist looks forward to the moment they sign a record deal. The milestone is somewhat of a celebration of all their hard work and dedication. Although some artists worked for years to get a deal, Timothy Wayne found himself signing with UMG Nashville while still attending college at Louisiana State University. Currently a sophomore at the university, Wayne used his free time to find his voice and perform shows. With his hard work paying off, it appears that country music runs deep in Wayne as he shares a special connection with country star Tim McGraw.

Celebrating his new record deal, Wayne considered the moment a dream come true as he said, “I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine, and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone.” While excited, some fans might not know that Wayne isn’t new to country music thanks to his uncle, who happens to be McGraw.

Tim McGraw Hits The Studio With Nephew Timothy Wayne

That’s right, Wayne’s entrance into country music seems to be a family affair given his uncle is one of the biggest names in the genre. And with both sharing a love for country music, it didn’t take long before Wayne and McGraw found their way into the studio. McGraw even shared an image of him working with his nephew.

Outside of the studio, Wayne has more than enough experience when it comes to performing. During the 2023 CMA Fest, the rising star received the chance to sing in front of the legendary Randy Travis. And it appears that he will once again make an appearance at the CMA Fest when he performs again this year.

It seems that Wayne’s career is taking off as he performed at the CMA Fest, signed a record deal with UMG Nashville, and will hit the road with his uncle. When McGraw first announced his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, he kept a majority of the details surrounding his tour a secret. While announcing Carly Pearce as one of the singers that will accompany him, the country singer added names like Abby Anderson, Randall King, and, of course, Wayne.

Already grabbing the spotlight, it appears that it will only be a matter of time before Wayne joins his uncle, becoming a top name in country music.

