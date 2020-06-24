Taylor Guitars introduces their new American Dream Series- the lowest-priced US-made, all-solid-wood guitars in the manufacturer’s product line. The Series launches today with three new models, all featuring their proprietary V-Class bracing and hovering in the $1399-$1699 price point, the new entry point to Taylor’s US made/solid-wood guitars.

The American Dream Series was born from challenges of the current COVID-19 global crisis, with the Taylor team reflecting back to their origins and why they began building guitars. The name itself has significance.

“​In 1974, Kurt Listug and I started Taylor Guitars right after we bought a little guitar-making shop for $3,000,” recalled Bob Taylor, co-founder and president of Taylor Guitars. “​It was called The American Dream. I was 19, Kurt was 21. Back then, times were tough, but we had a dream. Our problems seemed insurmountable. We had to think, get creative, adapt, and learn. It felt like we were trying to do the impossible every day. And so far, 2020 has sort of felt like 1974 all over again.”

Taylor American Dream Series

For the new series, Master Guitar Designer Andy Powers and Bob Taylor intentionally chose wood with naturally occurring cosmetic character that fits the functional, workhorse aesthetic of these guitars. The series debuts with three models (offered with optional electronics) featuring Taylor’s new Grand Pacific body style, a round-shoulder dreadnought, which also fits into the workhorse identity.

“​I remember what it’s like to not be able to afford something that would serve me well,” said Andy Powers. “​In many ways, this series is like building a guitar for my younger self​.”

Here’s a look at the three different models, each featuring Taylor’s Grand Pacific body style: AD17, AD17 Blacktop and AD27. Look for American Songwriter’s review in the coming weeks:

Taylor AD17 Natural

AD17​ / ​AD17e

Taylor’s first Grand Pacific model to feature ovangkol back and sides (with a spruce top) combines the tonewood’s rosewood-like properties (plus a pleasingly full midrange), the body shape’s warm, seasoned voice, and the enhanced power, sustain and intonation of V-Class bracing, making this an incredibly versatile workhorse with expressive musical range. Visually, our Urban Sienna color treatment adds rich depth to ovangkol’s natural variegation, while understated appointments, including a thin matte finish, emphasize a workmanlike aesthetic. Available with and without electronics.

Street Price: $1,399 / $1,599.

Taylor AD17 Blacktop

AD17 Blacktop​ / ​AD17e Blacktop

The AD17 makes a striking impression — bold and yet understated — with its matte black spruce top and black pickguard. The thin 2-mil finish also helps optimize the robust sonic output of the body, woods and V-Class architecture, delivering a blend of seasoned warmth and clear low-end power that make the Grand Pacific a Swiss Army knife instrument. Anyone looking for a solid-wood Taylor experience with throwback aesthetic character will find themselves drawn to this guitar. Available with and without electronics.

Street Price: $1,499 / $1,699.

Taylor AD27e

AD27​ / ​AD27e

Fans of mahogany-top dreadnought-style guitars will love what this solid-wood AD27 has to offer as a jack-of-all-trades musical tool. Voiced with V-Class bracing, this GP’s warm, seasoned voice boasts clear, powerful lows and a meaty midrange, with additional focus and evenness across the tonal spectrum from the hardwood mahogany top. Urban Sienna stain and a matte finish support the rootsy aesthetic, while clean appointments support the handsome but unpretentious vibe. Available with and without electronics.

Street Price: $1,399 / $1,599.

The American Dream Series will be the lowest-priced US-made, all-solid-wood guitars in the Taylor line. It will sit between the 200 DLX and 300 Series and mark the new entry point to Taylor’s US made/solid-wood guitars.

