It’s the big day we’ve been awaiting from behind our masks. Election Day, 2020. A day of anxiety, fear, dread and other normal responses to this momentous, volatile day in the history of our Democracy.
For any of you needing some musical solace, here are some songs chosen for their healing, redemptive and/or calming effects. It’s safe to hear any of these. If one doesn’t work, perhaps listen again at a louder volume, or go to the next song.
God Bless America.
Thirteen Songs To Calm Our Anxious Souls on Election Night in America, 2020
-
It’s the big day we’ve been awaiting from behind our masks. Election Day, 2020. A day of anxiety, fear, dread and other normal responses to this momentous, volatile day in the history of our Democracy.