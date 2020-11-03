It’s the big day we’ve been awaiting from behind our masks. Election Day, 2020. A day of anxiety, fear, dread and other normal responses to this momentous, volatile day in the history of our Democracy.



For any of you needing some musical solace, here are some songs chosen for their healing, redemptive and/or calming effects. It’s safe to hear any of these. If one doesn’t work, perhaps listen again at a louder volume, or go to the next song.



God Bless America.

Bob Marley, “Redemption Song”



Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “Something Good’s Coming”







Teddy Wender, “Peace Will Come,” by Neil Rosengarden





John Lennon, “Starting Over”







Sam Cooke, “A Change Is Gonna Come”





Peter Gabriel with Kate Bush, “Don’t Give Up”



Stevie Wonder, “Higher Ground”





Claudia Schmidt, “Old Devil Time,” by Pete Seeger







Darryl Purpose, “When Buddha Smiled at the Elephant

[With His Heart]”





Michael Hedges, “A Love Bizarre,” by Prince





Aretha Franklin, “A Change Is Gonna Come”







Talking Heads, “Take Me To The River” by Al Green



